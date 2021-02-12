The Department of Labor is considering extending an exemption that would allow Deutsche Bank to continue to manage U.S. retirement assets for at least another three years, according to a report by Bloomberg Law.

Because a unit of the bank was convicted of wire fraud in the U.K. in connection with a Libor-rigging scheme that also involved other major banks, Deutsche is prohibited from serving as a qualified professional asset manager, or QPAM, a designation essential to manage 401(k) and pension plans. It currently enjoys an exemption from that ban.

[More: DOL will let Trump-era fiduciary rule stand]

The exemption requires Deutsche Bank to adopt more stringent compliance procedures and submit to periodic audits of its activities by an independent auditor.

The post DOL may extend exemption allowing Deutsche to manage retirement funds appeared first on InvestmentNews.