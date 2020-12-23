Dalia Blass to exit as SEC investment management chief in January

Dalia Blass, director of the SEC’s division of investment management, will leave the agency in January.

She has led the division since September 2017, overseeing more than 70 regulatory initiatives affecting investment companies and investment advisers, the Securities and Exchange Commission said in a release.

Among many accomplishments during Blass’ tenure, the SEC said, the division recommended that the commission authorize new, actively managed ETF models that do not publish their portfolio holdings daily, updated the framework for regulating fund-of-funds arrangements, and modernized the registration, offering and communications processes for business development corporations and closed-end funds.

