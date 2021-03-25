Colorado chooses Empower as DC record keeper

The Colorado Public Employees’ Retirement Association has selected Empower Retirement to serve as record keeper for its defined-contribution plans.

Colorado’s PERA manages more than $5 billion in assets for the state’s 95,000 public employees. It offers defined-benefit and defined-contribution plans to its members.

Some PERA members have the option to choose a defined-contribution plan instead of the defined-benefit plan. Additionally, PERA allows all members to save money toward retirement in optional 401(k) or 457(b) plans.

Empower is based in the suburbs of Denver, Colorado.

