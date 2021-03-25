Home Finance Colorado chooses Empower as DC record keeper
Cindy Hamilton Written by: Posted on: March 25, 2021

Colorado chooses Empower as DC record keeper

Category: Finance

The Colorado Public Employees’ Retirement Association has selected Empower Retirement to serve as record keeper for its defined-contribution plans.

Colorado’s PERA manages more than $5 billion in assets for the state’s 95,000 public employees. It offers defined-benefit and defined-contribution plans to its members.

Some PERA members have the option to choose a defined-contribution plan instead of the defined-benefit plan. Additionally, PERA allows all members to save money toward retirement in optional 401(k) or 457(b) plans.

Empower is based in the suburbs of Denver, Colorado.

Retail investors abuzz over ETFs and how that affects funds’ growth

The post Colorado chooses Empower as DC record keeper appeared first on InvestmentNews.

You May Also Like

Failure to overhaul cybersecurity for remote work creates regulatory risks

Musk pump can’t stop Bitcoin from hitting two-week low

LNG, oil expected to see limited impact from Suez jam

Auroch Minerals drill test high-priority targets at Leinster project

Caravel confirms new model for Opie copper deposit

Women advisers’ skills questioned by men disproportionately, poll finds

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *