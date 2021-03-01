Beacon Pointe Advisors, a Newport Beach, California-based registered investment advisory firm with approximately $13.7 billion of assets under administration, has acquired Wealth Design, an RIA managing $350 million in San Jose, California.

The three-adviser Wealth Design team is led by founder Gene Ka and includes Thu Ka and Melissa Ochoa.

Gene Ka left American Express in 1996 to form Ka Demmler & Associates, which became Wealth Design in 2000.

In a press release, Ka cited succession planning as motivation for the move. “I had tried to hire an advisor as a part of my succession plan, but I never found the right person,” he said. “I then started to look for a like-minded partner to help the firm grow and to also secure the future for my clients.”

[More: Giant California RIA acquires two firms]

The post Beacon Pointe acquires $350 million RIA appeared first on InvestmentNews.