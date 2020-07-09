ASX IPOs of 2019, where are they now?

2019 was a hot year for ASX IPOs, with the majority finishing the year in positive territory — by an average of 35 per cent.

COVID-19 has had a mixed effect on the market. The headline percentage gain has actually increased to 39 per cent.

However, the number in positive territory has shrunk from 37 to just 24 and a handful of stocks have changed direction during the year.

Furthermore, only 18 have a higher percentage gain compared to January 1 this year.

Here’s a list of ASX IPOs in 2019 and their performance since listing:

Listing Date ASX Code Company IPO ($M) IPO Price Price now % Change since IPO inc. 2020 % Change direction in 2020 01/29/2019 SPT Splitit Payments 12 0.2 1.58 690 Up 02/13/2019 UWL Uniti Group 13 0.25 1.46 484 Down 07/30/2019 SZL Sezzle Inc 44 1.22 6.97 471 Up 7/11/19 QFE QuickFee 14 0.2 0.72 260 Up 6/12/19 PBH PointsBet Holdings Pty 75 2 6.02 201 Up 09/23/2019 OSX Osteopore 5 0.2 0.58 190 Down 7/5/19 IXC Invex Therapeutics 12 0.4 1.16 190 Up 08/22/2019 OPC OptiComm 42 2 5.1 155 Up 03/29/2019 EOF Ecofibre 20 1 2.38 138 Down 6/7/19 VVA Viva Leisure 20 1 2.24 124 Down 06/19/2019 WSP Whispir 47 1.6 2.92 83 Up 08/30/2019 IMR Imricor Medical Systems 13 0.83 1.48 78 Up 12/16/2019 OPY Openpay Group 50 1.6 2.61 63 Up 08/16/2019 FCL Fineos Corp Holdings 211 2.5 3.94 58 Up 10/16/2019 DTC Damstra Holdings 49 0.9 1.4 56 Up 6/6/19 RLT Renergen 10 0.8 1.16 45 Down 04/18/2019 NXS Next Science 35 1 1.4 40 Down 12/10/19 AMX Aerometrex 25 1 1.36 36 Down 12/6/19 TYR Tyro Payments 287 2.75 3.74 36 Up 06/21/2019 VGI VGI Partners 75 5.5 7.35 34 Down 5/7/19 MRZ Mont Royal Resources 5 0.2 0.22 10 Down 11/8/19 PWG Primewest Group 100 1 1.1 10 Down 12/18/2019 GRL Godolphin Resources 7 0.2 0.22 10 Up 04/30/2019 PE1 Pengana Private Equity Trust 157 1.25 1.36 9 Down 12/12/19 OLL OpenLearning 8 0.2 0.2 0 Up 06/17/2019 RF1 Regal Investment Fund 282 2.5 2.47 -1 Down 10/11/19 MHH Magellan High Conviction Trust 862 1.5 1.44 -4 Down 12/11/19 NTO Nitro Software 110 1.72 1.64 -4 Up 05/28/2019 IAP Investec Australia Property Fund 102 1.32 1.24 -6 Down 04/17/2019 RDY ReadyTech Holdings 50 1.51 1.4 -7 Down 12/9/19 NUC Nuchev 49 2.6 2.41 -7 Down 12/12/19 MME MoneyMe 45 1.25 1.15 -8 Down 12/6/19 3DA Amaero International 8 0.2 0.18 -10 Down 05/14/2019 PCI Perpetual Credit Income Trust 440 1.1 0.99 -10 Down 04/29/2019 MOT MCP Income Opportunities Trust 300 2 1.72 -14 Down 09/26/2019 PGG Partners Group Global Income Fund 550 2 1.67 -17 Down 10/14/2019 HMC Home Consortium 325 3.35 2.76 -18 Down 10/1/19 MAD Mader Group 50 1 0.8 -20 Down 08/27/2019 APV Appsvillage Australia 5 0.2 0.16 -20 Down 12/6/19 ECF Elanor Commercial Property Fund 174 1.25 0.99 -20 Down 11/13/2019 VG8 VGI Partners Asian Investments 557 2.5 1.99 -20 Down 6/6/19 PKS PKS Holdings 16 0.2 0.16 -20 Down 02/14/2019 A1G African Gold 5 0.2 0.16 -20 Down 11/21/2019 KKC KKR Credit Income Fund 925 2.5 1.92 -23 Down 10/31/2019 TDI 360 Capital Digital Infrastructure 65 2 1.5 -25 Down 02/19/2019 CLB Candy Club Holdings 5 0.2 0.15 -25 Up 05/23/2019 PWL Powerwrap 17 0.35 0.26 -26 Up 12/11/19 TGH Terragen Holdings 20 0.25 0.18 -28 Up 02/22/2019 MPH Mediland Pharm 13 0.2 0.12 -40 Down 12/6/19 MIO Macarthur Minerals 5 0.25 0.15 -40 Down 5/10/19 360 Life360 145 4.79 2.64 -45 Down 12/17/2019 FFL Founders First 16 0.5 0.27 -46 Down 11/29/2019 CBR Carbon Revolution 90 2.6 1.38 -47 Down 05/24/2019 TIP Teaminvest Private Group 4 1 0.52 -48 Down 06/14/2019 2BE Tubi 6 0.2 0.1 -50 Down 3/7/19 CBY Canterbury Resources 6 0.3 0.14 -53 Down 12/11/19 M8S M8 Sustainable 20 0.2 0.09 -55 Down 10/3/19 TMG Trigg Mining 5 0.2 0.064 -68 Down 6/11/19 PGL Prospa Group 110 3.78 1.01 -73 Down 06/14/2019 VOL Victory Offices 30 2 0.38 -81 Down 11/7/19 CAU Cronos Australia 20 0.5 0.079 -84 Down

The top IPO is buy now, pay later (BNPL) stock Splitit (ASX:SPT) which listed at 20c and is now at $1.60, representing a 700 per cent gain.

Peer Sezzle (ASX:SZL) was not far behind in third place, rising from $1.22 to $6.97.

Despite losing top spot, Uniti Group (ASX:UWL) has held onto gains made last year, sitting 484 per cent higher.

SME lender Quickfee (ASX:QFE) has taken fourth spot thanks mostly to gains it has made in the last month. It reported strong lending activity in both Australia and the US.

Rounding out the top five is betting stock PointsBet (ASX:PBH), which has surged on sports betting gradually being legalised in several US states and the company has capitalised by entering these markets.

The turnarounds

While many stocks have lower percentage gains or bigger losses, a handful of stocks have improved including two that have gone from negative to positive.

BNPL play Openpay (ASX:OPY) remains someway behind Sezzle and Splitit, but it is currently up 60 per cent having finished 2019 in negative territory compared to its IPO price.

The other is automation software stock Whispir (ASX:WSP), which is one of the few non-health stocks that has been involved in the front-line fight against COVID-19 and is up more than 80 per cent since its IPO.

The company’s software sends interactive messages to COVID-19 sufferers. It can monitor their daily health and check compliance with self-isolation requirements.

In March it was adopted by the Victorian Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) for that purpose, as well as returned travellers who were self-quarantining.

Another handful of stocks, while not changing their up or down position, are better off than they were six months ago.

Candy distributor Candy Club (ASX:CLB) finished the year 70 per cent down but is now only 25 per cent down. Earlier this week it released its quarterly which saw a substantial revenue gain.

Ireland-based insurance software stock Fineos (ASX:FCL) only finished 2019 7 per cent up from its IPO but it is now sitting on a 58 per cent gain.

It has continued to win customers during the pandemic including Iowa-headquartered insurer F&G and the Massachusetts Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development.

Its peer Damstra Holdings (ASX:DTC) made a similar improvement, rising from only 9 per cent up to 56 per cent. It has also reported client wins and earnings growth during COVID-19.

