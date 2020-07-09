ASX IPOs of 2019, where are they now?

2019 was a hot year for ASX IPOs, with the majority finishing the year in positive territory — by an average of 35 per cent.
COVID-19 has had a mixed effect on the market. The headline percentage gain has actually increased to 39 per cent.
However, the number in positive territory has shrunk from 37 to just 24 and a handful of stocks have changed direction during the year.
Furthermore, only 18 have a higher percentage gain compared to January 1 this year.
Here’s a list of ASX IPOs in 2019 and their performance since listing:
Scroll or swipe to reveal table. Click headings to sort.
The top IPO is buy now, pay later (BNPL) stock Splitit (ASX:SPT) which listed at 20c and is now at $1.60, representing a 700 per cent gain.
Peer Sezzle (ASX:SZL) was not far behind in third place, rising from $1.22 to $6.97.
Despite losing top spot, Uniti Group (ASX:UWL) has held onto gains made last year, sitting 484 per cent higher.
SME lender Quickfee (ASX:QFE) has taken fourth spot thanks mostly to gains it has made in the last month. It reported strong lending activity in both Australia and the US.
Rounding out the top five is betting stock PointsBet (ASX:PBH), which has surged on sports betting gradually being legalised in several US states and the company has capitalised by entering these markets.
The turnarounds
While many stocks have lower percentage gains or bigger losses, a handful of stocks have improved including two that have gone from negative to positive.
BNPL play Openpay (ASX:OPY) remains someway behind Sezzle and Splitit, but it is currently up 60 per cent having finished 2019 in negative territory compared to its IPO price.
The other is automation software stock Whispir (ASX:WSP), which is one of the few non-health stocks that has been involved in the front-line fight against COVID-19 and is up more than 80 per cent since its IPO.
The company’s software sends interactive messages to COVID-19 sufferers. It can monitor their daily health and check compliance with self-isolation requirements.
In March it was adopted by the Victorian Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) for that purpose, as well as returned travellers who were self-quarantining.
Another handful of stocks, while not changing their up or down position, are better off than they were six months ago.
Candy distributor Candy Club (ASX:CLB) finished the year 70 per cent down but is now only 25 per cent down. Earlier this week it released its quarterly which saw a substantial revenue gain.
Ireland-based insurance software stock Fineos (ASX:FCL) only finished 2019 7 per cent up from its IPO but it is now sitting on a 58 per cent gain.
It has continued to win customers during the pandemic including Iowa-headquartered insurer F&G and the Massachusetts Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development.
Its peer Damstra Holdings (ASX:DTC) made a similar improvement, rising from only 9 per cent up to 56 per cent. It has also reported client wins and earnings growth during COVID-19.
