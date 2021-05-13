Houston-based U.S. Capital Advisors has acquired Legacy One Financial Advisors, a registered investment adviser based in Austin, Texas, that manages $1.4 billion.
The company will merge Legacy into its wealth management advisory subsidiary, USCA RIA, which manages $4.1 billion. The new entity will be renamed U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors.
The new RIA, an affiliated U.S. Capital Advisors brokerage division and other related entities will manage almost $9 billion.
Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.
[More: Biden tax talk seen driving RIA M&A activity]
The post U.S. Capital Advisors acquires $1.4 billion RIA appeared first on InvestmentNews.
As our second lead editor, Cindy Hamilton covers health, fitness and other wellness topics. She is also instrumental in making sure the content on the site is clear and accurate for our readers. Cindy received a BA and an MA from NYU.