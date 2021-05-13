U.S. Capital Advisors acquires $1.4 billion RIA

Houston-based U.S. Capital Advisors has acquired Legacy One Financial Advisors, a registered investment adviser based in Austin, Texas, that manages $1.4 billion.

The company will merge Legacy into its wealth management advisory subsidiary, USCA RIA, which manages $4.1 billion. The new entity will be renamed U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors.

The new RIA, an affiliated U.S. Capital Advisors brokerage division and other related entities will manage almost $9 billion.

Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

