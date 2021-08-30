Realme Confirms the Upcoming Arrival of the First Phone Featuring the Mind-Blowing Dimensity 810 5G Processor

The Realme brand has impressed the tech world in recent years by releasing some pretty powerful phones. The Indian-based Chinese manufacturer was founded only three years ago, in May 2018. The company will also have the privilege of releasing the first phone packed with the Dimensity 810 5G processor.

The processor is a true powerhouse, and many would say that it’s exaggerated to have that much processing power on a mobile device. No, it’s not! You can never know when you need to perform complicated tasks via a phone, especially nowadays when technology constantly finds new ways to amaze us.

Another First has been added to the long list of #realme! Our latest Smartphone will be featuring the World's First @MediaTekIndia Dimensity 810 5G Processor for an epic performance. Stay Tuned! pic.twitter.com/fFu7VZia5F — realme (@realmeIndia) August 30, 2021

Thanks to GSMArena.com, we have enough info about what the new chipset is capable of. And when we said that it’s a powerhouse, we totally meant it!

2.4GHz frequency

The Dimensity 810 5G processor packs dual 5G stand-by, confirming once again that the 5G technology became a standard. There are also Cortex-A76 CPU cores that are clocked at a frequency of 2.4GHz. Let’s not also forget about the Cortex-A55 cores. Last but not least, there is support for a maximum of LPDDR4x RAM.

Since we have no info about how the upcoming Realme model will be called, we would like to learn about your own ideas. Can you take a guess regarding the possible moniker of the phone? We like to read comments. Everybody has the right to have an opinion and express it.

It’s nice to see that smartphones become more and more powerful, with more durable batteries, and capable of innovative things! But we all know how things go when it comes to technology in general and to smartphones in particular: there’s always room for improvements.