Nissan Recalls 236,000 Sentras Due to Possible Issue With the Steering Control

You might be filled with euphoria after buying your Nissan Sentra sedan shortly after you’ve obtained your driver’s license, but unfortunately or not, the Japanese manufacturer has some bad news for you. A tie rod in the car suspension that could lead to the driver losing steering control caused Nissan’s recent decision to recall 236,000 Sentra sedans, according to Fox Business.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) confirms that the turmoil is real, as it has published documents revealing the plans of Nissan to recall the vehicles in question. As a result, 236,238 Sentras from model years 2020 through 2022 are qualified for the recall.

In a statement issued for FOX Business, Nissan explained:

In accordance with Nissan’s commitment to the safety and security of our customers and their passengers, Nissan is recalling certain MY2020-2022 Sentra vehicles for an issue affecting the tie rods, Nissan will begin notifying customers in October 2023 followed by an invitation to repair once a remedy is available. Customers can then visit their local authorized Nissan dealer where a repair will be performed free of charge.

There’s no use underestimating the danger of having a broken tie rod, as it can lead to a partial loss of steering. Therefore, the risk of an accident increases. Even a bent tie rog can make an impact on the steering ability of the driver.

Perhaps not everybody knows that Nissan was known as Datsun for its original name, meaning when it was founded almost a century ago, in 1933. A year later, the automobile manufacturing company changed its name to ‘Nissan,’ as we all know it today. Along with the name change, the company tried to internationalize its brand and expand its influence in global markets.