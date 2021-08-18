Moto G50 5G: a Dimensity 700 Chipset Will Be Powering the Gadget

The world sure needs more entry-level phones equipped with the 5G technology. Too many gadgets packing 5G capabilities aren’t available for all people since they’re too expensive. But that’s not the case for the Moto G50 5G device, a phone that easily falls into the “entry-level” category.

GSMArena.com announces that Moto G50 5G will be sporting an interesting MediaTek chipset. More precisely, we’re talking about a Dimensity 700, meaning a 7 nm chipset that also features two Cortex-A76 cores at 2.2 GHz, a 2.77 Gbps 5G sub-6 modem, and a Mali-G57 MC2. The publication also reveals other specs.

A powerful battery

You’ll likely get to easily make the Moto G50 5G phone go through a whole day under moderate-to-heavy usage after a single charge. The 4,700 mAh battery will grant the device enough energy, meaning more than some flagships.

You should not neglect the rest of the specs, either. The gadget is equipped with a 6.5-inch display that has a 720×1,600px resolution, while there’s no info regarding the refresh rate. The 4GB of RAM will be more than enough that an entry-level phone released in 2021 needs. You’ll have plenty of storage space for videos and apps in those 64 GB, as well, if you buy the Moto G50 5G phone.

The main camera is also worth mentioning, as we’re talking about a 48 MP triple lens setup mounted on the rear. You’ll also get NFC and a fingerprint reader on the phone’s side, just to say the least.

The Moto G50 5G phone was codenamed “Saipan”, and at this moment, a release date is unknown. However, it’s nice to know that the entry-level scene of smartphones will soon become richer.

