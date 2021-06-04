The future of advice looks bright

Once again, InvestmentNews is proud to share its list of 40 of the best and brightest of our industry’s next generation.

As has been the case since the inception of the 40 Under 40 program, as we judged this year’s nominees, we found ourselves overwhelmed by the quality of candidates. The total 2021 crop of candidates was a hefty multiple of the 40 who were ultimately selected, covering the full spectrum of eligible ages and hitting every corner of the industry. Like so much of the market, there is a preponderance of RIAs, but the honorees represent the full range of the industry — from wirehouses to tech firms and even a regulator.

These 40 embody the increasing diversity of the financial advice community and reflect the industry’s expansion to work with underserved communities and groups that can reap the benefits of their expertise.

Keep an eye on these young stars. Add them on LinkedIn and follow their next moves. History shows that this group has only just begun to make its mark. And if you have any question, look at last year’s winners. They’ve done great work during a wild year, taking leadership positions in crypto, marketing and diversity — and they aren’t done yet.

We salute this year’s class for renewing the sense of inspiration we can all derive just by observing people doing good and doing well.

