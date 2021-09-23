Air Pollution Causes 7 Million Premature Deaths Warns the WHO

Climate change, gas emissions, air pollution, restoring fauns and flora, protecting endangered species are environmental threats that the world’s leaders should find solutions for as soon as possible. The WHO released a new guideline for global air quality, and the studies and research pinpoint that the situation is worse than we taught.

Air pollution damages human health in many ways

In 2005, the WHO published a series of guidelines for air pollution, and after much research and new evidence, the AQGs levels have been adjusted downwards. If humans exceed the air quality guidelines, there will be major health risks, and millions of lives could be lost.

Statistics show that over 7 million people die prematurely due to poor air quality. Adults can develop respiratory infections, health diseases, diabetes, neurodegenerative issues, and strokes. Children are severely affected by air pollution, and their lungs can underdevelop, children can suffer from severe forms of asthma and respiratory infections. The guideline also mentions that air pollution is as bad as smoking and unhealthy diets.

Classical air pollutants we need to keep an eye on

The WHO guideline includes a list of six classical pollutants: nitrogen dioxide, ozone, sulfur dioxide, carbon monoxide, and particulate matter. Air pollution can be prevented if all countries resume good practices and learn to manage outdoor and indoor environments. Humans have the right to breathe clean air, and it is a necessary condition to maintain a good health condition.

People with low incomes are the most vulnerable to air pollution. The Who statistics show that in 2019 around 90% of the world’s population lived in places with high concentrations of pollutants, higher than the ones from the 2005 guideline.

The good news is that over 80% of premature deaths due to air pollution can be avoided if the air pollution levels are reduced, according to the new guideline.