OnePlus Nord N200 Will Pack a Snapdragon CPU and 4GB RAM, According to Geekbench

OnePlus Nord N200 is just around the corner, as it’s expected to be shipped to stores anytime now. The Chinese firm is always ready to amaze the world with its fancy gears, and the OnePlus Nord N200 model is also expected to be one hell of a phone.

According to SlashLeaks.com, the Nord N200 model of OnePlus has been spotted at Geekbench, and it has some features that place it right into the “high-end” category of smartphones.

4GB of RAM – just as right for 2021

Considering how many tasks we usually perform on our smartphones, such as running videos, making video calls, video editing, switching through tabs, and many more, 4GB of RAM doesn’t sound like an exaggerated memory at all. We believe that you don’t really need more RAM on a phone unless you want to connect it to a desktop PC and put its CPU to work a lot more than usual.

According to the leak, OnePlus Nord N200 also runs on Android 11, the latest version of Google’s operating system for mobile devices. However, the star of the show is the processor of the new OnePlus model, as it’s a Snapdragon Qualcomm with 8 cores and 1.80GHz frequency. This should easily be the right processor to keep the phone from lagging while under heavy usage in gaming, video editing, having multiple tabs open in a browser, and more.

OnePlus Nord N200 also reached a single-core score of 511, and as for the multi-core score, it hits a decent 1615.

2021 will surely be the year of the 5G smartphones, as the new technology has gotten popularized more and more in recent months. Samsung, Huawei, Nokia, and Google are among those manufacturers that have impressive gadgets to show in 2021, and the year will bring even more exciting gadgets.