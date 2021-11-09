Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Rumours and Online Leaks

The newest Galaxy phone from the South Korean company might be released next year, and rumors and renders have already been all over the internet. Digit released an article that presents the exclusive look Samsung Galaxy A53 5G might have after collaborating up with a notorious tipster, Steve Hemmerstoffer.

The leaked renders have not been officially confirmed

According to the sources, the phone looks quite similar to its predecessor Samsung Galaxy A52. However, the newest design does not have flat edges but rather a curved look. The camera setup seems a bit different with an extension of the back panel. The back quad-camera array will create perfect memories, while the punch-hole style frontal camera might create the perfect selfie.

The camera bump appears to have a more elegant look, and the back camera setup will include a 64-megapixel camera accompanied by a 12-megapixel sensor, a 5-megapixel depth sensor, and a 5-megapixel sensor with macro lends.

There might not be an audio jack

There are also mentions about the audio jack feature. It seems that the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G might come without the 3,5mm audio jack. Wireless earbuds or a type-C connector might remain the only two options possible.

The phone seems thinner than the Galaxy A52, and the 4G variant might get discontinued. The same display as the one used in Galaxy A53 5G is expected (120 Hz AMOLED) is expected. There has been no official announcement about the possible color options. Some believe the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G might come in Black, White, Light Blue, and Orange.

Online users are already commenting based on the leaked information

Although Samsung has not confirmed any of the rumors and renders, online users are already writing comments about the news. Some comment that if the new phone comes without a 3.5 mm audio jack, then they will not be buying the new model. Others are excited to find out official news about the Samsung Galaxy A53 speech and features.