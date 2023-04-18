Netflix Delays Its Initiative of Overcoming the Password-Sharing Custom

Let’s say you want to watch the latest episode of the Wednesday TV series to see how the prettiest deadly beauty played by Jenna Ortega has gone into trouble once again. You don’t have a Netflix account, and you’re not willing to pay for one. Instead, you have at least a friend with a Netflix account. What’s coming next is obvious: you’ll simply kindly ask that friend to give you his Netflix password so you can watch your favorite show without paying for the streaming service.

Let’s be honest on this one: most of us have done something like that, or at least we know somebody who has done it. That’s the kind of custom that Netflix wants to overcome, as it’s surely not in their best interest for people to watch their shows and movies without paying a dime. And hey, we just can’t blame them for that! It’s their streaming service and their rules.

Netflix’s password-sharing crackdown was initially scheduled for the first quarter of 2023

Although the initiative of Netflix to overcome the password-sharing habit has initially been scheduled for the first quarter of the current year, it’s now going through a delay until the second quarter, according to CNBC. If the information is true, the password-sharing crackdown will take place anywhere from April to June.

Netflix stated, as the same publication mentioned above quotes:

While this means that some of the expected membership growth and revenue benefit will fall in Q3 rather than Q2, we believe this will result in a better outcome from both our members and our business.

One of the reasons why Netflix has become very popular is that it is able to provide personalized recommendations to the user based on his preferences, viewing history, and ratings. As you’ve probably already guessed, such a feature is possible thanks to machine learning algorithms that analyze viewing patterns and recommend content that the user will probably enjoy.