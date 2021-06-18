Stock Insiders is a new podcast series focussed on investing hosted by renowned business journalist Oriel Morrison. The program is sponsored by Barclay Pearce Capital, Australia’s leading corporate advisory and equities trading firm.

In this episode, Oriel interviews Bryan Carr, managing director & CEO of RooLife Group (ASX:RLG).

RooLife is a provider of digital marketing and customer acquisition services, focused on driving online sales of products and services.

The company’s speciality is driving sales in Australia and China via RooLife’s various online e-commerce marketplaces.

RooLife made headlines in May with news of its impressive revenue growth and record sales month in March.

Click below to hear more RooLife and the company’s plans for the remainder of 2021.

On mobile? Click here to listen with Apple podcasts, here for Spotify or here for Google Podcasts.

Like to tune in through another app? Just search for The Explorers Podcast with Barry FitzGerald and subscribe!

The post Stock Insiders: RooLife’s 2021 hot streak continues with revenue jump and impressive sales momentum appeared first on Stockhead.