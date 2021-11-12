Rwanda’s Ampersand Started Manufacturing Electric motorbikes

Motorbike taxis are quite common in Kigali. The capital of Rwanda has at least 25,000 motorbike taxis that help people get to their destinations. Ampersand decided to manufacture an electric motorbike. The African company has been promoting its new electric motorbikes on the official website, explaining the reasons and technology.

Ampersand builds affordable electric vehicles and charging systems for the five million motorcycle taxi drivers in East Africa.

We are creating a world where motorcycle transport is cleaner and more profitable for its consumers than ever before.

Going electric will double a driver’s income now and leapfrog Africa towards a zero-carbon future.

Why is this start-up company focusing on electric motorbikes?

In East Africa, motorbikes are one of the most common and fastest means of transportation. People use them to get to work, cross through cities and deliver times. Ampersand has the ambitious goal of helping people ditch polluting traditional motorbikes, and in five years, Rwanda could make the switch to only electric motorbikes.

The technology behind the Ampersand electric motorbikes

The company uses a special battery system that is accessible for everyone everywhere. Changing the batteries is a simple process that anyone can do in just a few minutes. Ampersand created a network for battery distribution and battery swap.

This technology is effective and less costly than others are.

The battery network distribution has been created and will continue to be improved after the start-up analyzed several factors, including the profile of their customers, how many kilometers they ride on a daily basis, live data analytics from where the batteries are located, and where should charging stations be located.

Better for our Planet, better for us

The best news is for the environment. By switching to electric motorbikes, the reduced CO2 emissions will reach 130 tones in East Africa. The company wants a zero-carbon future in Africa.