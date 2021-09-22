SpaceX Space crafts Might Get Toilet and Other Amenities Upgraded

Elon Musk and other billionaires are working hard to develop space tourism, and they are investing a lot of money in this industry. A few days ago, Space X sent four civilians into space, and it was the first space flight without professional astronauts. The project, Insipartion4, was the idea of Jared Isaacman, a billionaire who wanted to raise money for St. Jude’s hospital. The crew laded back on Earth last Saturday, and this Monday, Elon Musk Tweeted about the event.

Elon Musk answers questions about Space X on social media

The entrepreneur replied on Twitter to questions about Space X’s future missions and plans. He wrote to one user that the next flight might come with upgraded toilets because some challenges happened during the last flight.

Definitely upgraded toilets 🙂 We had some challenges with it this flight. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 21, 2021

The toilet from the Space X spaceship offers quite a view as it is located in the

Isaacman told a media outlet that the toilet is located in the glass dome and that the 360-degrees view is stunning. The four crew members talked with patients from St. Jude’s hospital while in space and conducted scientific research.

The four passengers had to complete an intense five-month program before flying into space. During their first out of the three days in space, they conducted scientific research and orbited around our planet. The official Twitter of Inspiration4 mission has published images of Chris Sembroski, Sian Proctor, Jared Isaacman, and Hayley Arceneaux floating inside the Dragon cupola.

The crew of #Inspiration4 had an incredible first day in space! They’ve completed more than 15 orbits around planet Earth since liftoff and made full use of the Dragon cupola. pic.twitter.com/StK4BTWSA6 — Inspiration4 (@inspiration4x) September 17, 2021

On the official Inspiration4 website, there are many details connected to the first all-civilian orbital mission. All the data and research conducted during the mission will help scientists to understand our universe better. It is a great accomplishment for the four lucky crew members considering that less than 600 people have flown into space. Flying into space might become a dream come true for many civilians in the near future.