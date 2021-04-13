Snappy Kraken raises $6 million

Snappy Kraken, an Ormond Beach, Florida-based provider of digital marketing and client retention tools for financial advisers, has closed on $6 million in Series A financing.

The financing was led by Fintop Capital and was joined by Flyover Capital and 1248 Holdings, both of which had participated in a 2019 seed round.

Rick Kushel, a Fintop general partner, will become a member of Snappy Kraken’s board of directors, joining Aaron Klein, CEO of Riskalyze, Marty Bicknell of 1248 Holdings and Mariner Wealth Advisors, and Thad Langford of Flyover Capital.

The new capital will be used to open new marketing channels, add features, and integrate with other tools used by advisers, Snappy Kraken said in a release.

