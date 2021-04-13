Home Finance Snappy Kraken raises $6 million
Cindy Hamilton Written by: Posted on: April 13, 2021

Snappy Kraken raises $6 million

Category: Finance

Snappy Kraken, an Ormond Beach, Florida-based provider of digital marketing and client retention tools for financial advisers, has closed on $6 million in Series A financing.

The financing was led by Fintop Capital and was joined by Flyover Capital and 1248 Holdings, both of which had participated in a 2019 seed round.

Rick Kushel, a Fintop general partner, will become a member of Snappy Kraken’s board of directors, joining Aaron Klein, CEO of Riskalyze, Marty Bicknell of 1248 Holdings and Mariner Wealth Advisors, and Thad Langford of Flyover Capital.

The new capital will be used to open new marketing channels, add features, and integrate with other tools used by advisers, Snappy Kraken said in a release.

TriplePlay: Creating a memorable brand

The post Snappy Kraken raises $6 million appeared first on InvestmentNews.

You May Also Like

DOL releases guidance on Trump-era fiduciary rule

Trading with Focus – Still waiting for a silver squeeze? What about a milk squeeze instead?

Strike’s gas success in Perth Basin stands Talon in good stead

Hybrid team managing $340 million joins Cetera from LPL

Competing on customization: Fintech’s future in retirement planning

Visible mineralisation is a whiff of potential success for Viking

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *