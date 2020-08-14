RockTalk: Graphene – All you need to know

RockTalk is a Stockhead video series featuring a roundtable of resources experts discussing a new macro topic each week. In this episode, host Peter Strachan takes a closer look at the emerging graphene market.

Populating the expert panel for this discussion is Warwick Grigor, non-executive chairman of First Graphene (ASX:FGR).

The pair discuss a range of topics, including the growing demand for graphene, emerging markets, key applications, composite material uses, supply considerations and more.

So tune in above to hear the panel discuss all things graphene.

