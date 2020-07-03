Rock Yarns: An economic geologist’s insights on the booming North Pilbara Gold Belt

Stock analysis veteran and lover of the commodities game, Peter Strachan, is back for another instalment of the Rock Yarns podcast.

In this episode Peter discusses the booming North Pilbara Gold Belt with economic geologist Nigel Maund.

Maund boasts 44 years of experience in the mining sector, having been involved in all stages from initial area selection to grassroots exploration, exploration and evaluation drilling and eventual mining development.

His experience covers a wide range of commodities and deposit types, including the entire range of gold deposits from porphyry gold, RIRG gold to orogenic gold, base metals, porphyry molybdenum, tin – tungsten, uranium, nickel sulfides and laterite deposits, iron ore, chromite and a range of industrial minerals.

Maund has worked across geographic and political regimes in Australia, SE Asia, Central Asia, Europe, Africa and North and South America.

He has been responsible for the discovery, exploration and development of nine mines including gold, base metals and iron ore in Australia, Philippines, Tanzania and Zimbabwe.

Maund has also been involved in the technical evaluation of oil and gas projects in the United States and Tunisia.

He is a fellow of the Australian Institution of Mining and Metallurgy, the Australasian Institute of Geoscientists and the Society of Economic Geologists, as well as a member of the American Society of Mineralogists. He is also a member of the American Association of Petroleum Geologists.

So tune in to hear the pair discuss the booming North Pilbara Gold Belt.

On mobile? Click here to listen with Apple podcasts, here for Spotify or here for Google Podcasts.

