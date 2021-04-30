Quarterlies recap: Here are five Q1 updates you may have missed this afternoon

As the quarterlies continue to roll in across the afternoon, here are five prominent companies whose reports you may have missed.

The medical scaffold maker made revenues of $318,103 — a company record — and booked gross profits of $217,013.

This represented 21 per cent and 29 per cent growth over the prior corresponding period and comes in a period traditionally quiet for the company due to the Lunar New Year Holidays.

The company ended the quarter with nearly $8 million cash on hand, and flagged COVID-19 related support from the Singaporean government, including $48,663 in grant funding and tax incentives, in connection with its classification as an essential service.

Osteopore (ASX:OSX) share price chart

ADR helps asthma sufferers with an inhaling device, as well as remote monitoring and data management solutions.

The highlight of the company’s quarter was an $18 million capital raise, which was $3 million above expectations and helped it become debt-free.

ADR made its 510(k) submission to the US FDA in early April, and noted it is receiving approaches from North American carriers looking to evaluate its Hallie system.

The company finished the quarter with $3.2 million in cash, and received $157,000 in receipts from customers.

Adherium (ASX:ADR) share price chart

This company is one of the few ASX stocks involved in solar power.

It also has tenements in South Australia’s Cooper Basin for oil and gas but it is parting ways with them and epects work to be complete at the end of this quarter

It has $4.1 million in cash and told shareholders it was looking for investment and acquisition opportunities.

Renu Energy (ASX:RNE) share price chart

The telehealth play reported a particularly impressive quarter with receipts from customers rising 911 per cent against the previous quarter and up 123 per cent from half year results.

The company said it demonstrated consistent progress in its sector, reporting substantial interest from marketing campaigns in Perth as well as being mentioned in the recent Royal Commission as an example of a technology that could help the aged care sector.

While the company closed the quarter with $1.8 million, it has topped up its coffers by another $2.5 million since then with a capital raising.

Intelicare (ASX:ICR) share price chart

While there are over 200 gold stocks on the ASX, Nustrana is one of the few focused on Indonesia.

During the quarter the company made a maiden Measured Resource at its Awak Mas Deposit of 2.2Mt grading 1.58 grams per tonne for 110,000oz of contained gold.

But the diamond drilling has also upgraded the average grade of the Indicated Resource by 4 per cent to 36.5Mt at 1.41g/t gold.

Additionally it has engaged mining consultants to complete costs and scheduled estimates which are due this quarter ad hopes for Ore Reserve Estimate updates.

Nustrana (ASX:NUS) share price chart

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

At Stockhead we tell it like it is. While Osteopore, Intelicare and Nustrana Resources are Stockhead advertisers, they did not sponsor this article.

The post Quarterlies recap: Here are five Q1 updates you may have missed this afternoon appeared first on Stockhead.