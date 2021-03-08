Northwestern Mutual team managing $250 million goes indie

The Vedder Group, which managed $250 million at Northwestern Mutual in Tallahassee, Florida, has become an independent hybrid, using Fidelity as its custodian.

The four-person firm, headed by Scott Vedder, also is using the services of Integrated Partners and will maintain its broker-dealer affiliation through Purshe Kaplan Sterling Investments.

