Moho is hoping that water sampling could lead to mineral oasis

Special Report: Moho is working with the CSIRO to test an innovative hydrogeochemical sampling program to find mineralised systems hidden beneath cover rocks.

The study at the Empress Springs project in north Queensland will analyse water samples collected from water bores spread throughout the 11 tenements along with water in holes drilled in 2018 and 2019 that intersected mineralisation in four separate systems.

Moho Resources (ASX:MOH) says the survey, which is funded by a $112,000 grant from the Queensland Department of Natural Resources, Mines and Energy, will use chemical signature from the regional water samples to focus exploration to areas that might potentially be associated with mineralised systems hidden beneath the cover rocks.

This program is expected to take about two weeks to complete with results expected in late 2020.

A detailed induced polarisation (IP) survey will start shortly at the Arrowhead and Yappar prospects in Empress Springs.

The survey will act as a vectoring tool in locating additional mineralisation at Empress Springs. It will be carried out on existing tracks and results are expected by late September 2020.

“Hydrogeochemical sampling and IP surveys are being applied for the first time at Empress Springs,”Managing Director Shane Sadleir said.

“Moho is excited about their potential to provide targets for Moho’s next phase of drilling, particularly at the Arrowhead and Yappar prospects where we have already identified anomalous gold-silver-zinc-lead-copper mineralisation under cover.”

Potential world-class gold system

Moho is earning up to 70 per cent in Empress Springs from IGO (ASX:IGO) with the first stage of the farm-in for a 51 per cent interest in the project already completed.

The company is confident that Empress Springs project has the potential to host large mineral systems with its exploration finding four separate mineralised systems around the rim of the caldera.

Globally, calderas are known to host rich ore deposits. The massive Lihir gold mine in PNG, for example, is located within the Luise Caldera, an extinct volcanic crater.

