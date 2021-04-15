Last Orders: ASX edges further towards pre-pandemic record high

It was another day in the green for the ASX as it edged closer to surpassing the record high it reached immediately prior to COVID-19.

The ASX 200 rose 0.51 per cent, closing at 7,058 points while the ASX Emerging Companies Index rose 0.75 per cent closing at 2,105.

It was a mixed bag among individual sectors. The best sectors were materials with a 1.83 per cent gain and energy with a 1.18 per cent gain. At the other end of the scale, telcos lost 0.89 per cent and utilities lost 0.79 per cent.

Today’s biggest winner with news was new uranium play 92 Energy (ASX:92E). It debuted at 1pm (AEST) and rose over 40 per cent from its IPO price.

ANNOUNCEMENTS

Silver and copper explorer Valor Resources (ASX:VAL) saw shareholder SSR Mining sell its stake back to directors and other shareholders in a special crossing sale worth US$10.8 million.

Transcription and captions service Access Innovation (ASX:AIM) unveiled its newest product – Smart ASR. The company says unlike its precedessors, this live captioning technology goes not require real-time human curation, and is in discussion with several broadcasters about this platform.

Race Oncology (ASX:RAC) unveiled the latest study on its anti-cancer drug Bisantrene. Research by the University of Chicago has found it can treat skin cancer in mice through inhibiting Fat Mass and Obesity associated protein (FTO).

Virtual reality company Vection (ASX:VR1) is acquiring Australian architecture visualisation company Black Canvas. The company says this capitalises on the growing trend of people purchasing property without physical inspections.

Mineral drilling contractor DDH1 Limited (ASX:DDH) secured another $60 million in finance in the form of a debt facility with Bankwest.

TRADING HALTS

Friday

Stemcell United (ASX:SCU) – capital raising

Prospect Resources (ASX:PSC) – capital raising

Viking Mines (ASX:VKA) – capital raising

Empire Energy (ASX:EEG) – capital raising

Zip Co (ASX:Z1P) – capital raising

Monday

Field Solutions Holdings (ASX:FSG) – new project

Province Resources (ASX:PRL) – agreement

Zenith Minerals (ASX:ZNC) – exploration results

Strike Energy (ASX:STX) – capital raising

Vimy Resources (ASX:VMY) – capital raising

Carpentaria Resources (ASX:CAP) – capital raising

LawFinance (ASX:LAW) – capital raising

Tilt Renewables (ASX:TLT) – acquisition

Elementos (ASX:ELT) – capital raising

Magnis (ASX:MNS) – funding deal

