Kitces to offer online education

Kitces.com, the publishing unit of financial planner Michael Kitces, is branching into online education by offering a six-hour course, “How to Find Planning Opportunities When Reviewing a Tax Return.”

The course, designed for certified financial planners who have completed their CFP tax education requirements, will be taught by Jeffrey Levine, a CFP and certified public accountant. Its 10 self-paced modules provide information on Form 1040 and its schedules, and how to map key lines of the tax return to specific tax planning, cash flow and lifestyle factors, and convert those insights into practical client planning opportunities.

