InvestmentNews is six-time finalist for business journalism awards

InvestmentNews has been selected as a finalist in six categories in the 67th annual Jesse H. Neal Awards competition.

The Neal Awards, considered the most prestigious in business journalism, are determined by volunteer panels of business journalists and presented by SIIA, the Software & Information Industry Association, the successor to American Business Media.

“These six nominations were well earned, representing an enormous team effort throughout 2020,” said George Moriarty, chief content officer of InvestmentNews. “The depth and talent at IN drew me to take this position in 2019, and seeing the whole team honored as finalists in this array of categories speaks to how talented they are.”

The six categories in which InvestmentNews is a finalist are:

Best media brand/overall editorial excellence;

Best Covid-19 industry coverage, acknowledging the work of the entire staff;

Best commentary or blog, for senior columnist Bruce Kelly’s column, “On Advice”;

Best range of work by a single author, acknowledging contributing editor Mary Beth Franklin and her coverage of retirement and Social Security.

Best overall art direction, acknowledging the work of executive art director Scott Valenzano and associate art director Pablo Turcios;

Best art direction for a cover, for the work of Scott Valenzano and Pablo Turcios on the March 30, 2020, issue, “The New Normal.”

The winners will be announced at a ceremony on June 9.

