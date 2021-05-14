Home Finance InvestmentNews is six-time finalist for business journalism awards
InvestmentNews is six-time finalist for business journalism awards

InvestmentNews has been selected as a finalist in six categories in the 67th annual Jesse H. Neal Awards competition.

The Neal Awards, considered the most prestigious in business journalism, are determined by volunteer panels of business journalists and presented by SIIA, the Software & Information Industry Association, the successor to American Business Media.

“These six nominations were well earned, representing an enormous team effort throughout 2020,” said George Moriarty, chief content officer of InvestmentNews. “The depth and talent at IN drew me to take this position in 2019, and seeing the whole team honored as finalists in this array of categories speaks to how talented they are.”

The six categories in which InvestmentNews is a finalist are:

The winners will be announced at a ceremony on June 9.

