Indies managing $245 million switch to Arkadios from Triad

Two Pennsylvania-based advisory firms, which collectively manage $245 million, have switched their broker-dealer affiliations and registered investment advisory platforms to Atlanta-based Arkadios Capital from Triad Advisors.
Four-year-old Black Stone Partners, which manages $180 million, is based in Exton and led by Brian Stephenson and David Matulewicz.
Phoenixville-based Creative Capital Wealth Management Group manages $65 million and is led by Frederick E. Hubler Jr.
