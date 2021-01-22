Special Report: The deal will see ICI strengthen ties with leading international games publisher Ohayoo. ASX-listed games developer iCandy Interactive … Read More
The post iCandy Interactive lands key distribution deal for award-winning mobile game Rocky Rampage appeared first on Stockhead.
Barry Stroman was a reporter for Zerg Watch, before becoming the lead editor. Barry has previously worked for Wired, MacWorld, PCWorld, and VentureBeat covering countless stories concerning all things related to tech and science. Barry studied at NYU.