Hightower acquires stake in $3.3 billion RIA

Cindy Hamilton Written by: Posted on: July 28, 2020

Hightower, the Chicago-based registered investment advisory firm, has made an investment in Frontier Investment Management, a Dallas, Texas-based RIA managing $3.3 billion.

The addition of Frontier, the details of which were not disclosed in a press release announcing the investment, brings Hightower’s assets under management to $56.7 billion.

Founded in 1994, Frontier has three offices in Texas — Dallas, Houston and Austin — as well as offices in New Orleans, Louisiana; Denver, Colorado; San Ramon and San Diego, California; Scottsdale, Arizona; and St. Petersburg, Florida. It is led by Principals Brian Hattendorf, Richard Sowden and Gary Schoen, and employs 42.

Hightower now has 108 advisory businesses in 33 states.

