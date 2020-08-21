Gold Digger: These three gold stocks have delivered more than 10 fold returns

We all know that ASX gold companies have been on a tear thanks to record gold prices, with 58 of the 176 companies on our list posting gains of 100 per cent or more over the past year.
That’s actually a couple less than last week, but then again there are now 30 companies that have tripled shareholders’ money in the same time period, up from just 18 companies two months ago.
Not a bad place to have your money parked.
But there are three companies that would have returned $10 (or a lot more) for every $1 that you invested in them a year ago.
Auteco Minerals (ASX:AUT) is up a whopping 3233 per cent over the past year, a remarkable run sparked by its acquisition of the high-grade Pickle Crow gold project in Canada.
The company has already defined a resource of 830,000oz of gold grading 11.6 grams per tonne (g/t), well above the 5g/t grade that is widely considered to be high-grade and is currently drilling diamond holes to expand this resource.
Pilbara-focused market darling De Grey Mining (ASX:DEG) has also been a winner for the wallets of investors with its ongoing success at the Hemi discovery in WA.
Since making the ground-breaking discovery in mid-December 2019, the company has been consistently delivering wide, often high-grade gold hits that hint strongly at Hemi’s potential to host a large-scale gold system.
MetalsTech (ASX:MTC) rounds up the trio with a 1,094 per cent share price gain over the past year, thanks in no small part to it defining a 1 million ounce gold (and nearly 8 million ounces of silver for that little bit more fuel) resource for its Sturec gold mine in Slovakia.
This is contained within an optimised pit shell at the mine, which historically produced over 1.5 million ounces of gold and 6.7 million ounces of silver, and excludes an underground resource that was defined outside the pit.
Winners & Losers
Here’s how ASX-listed gold stocks performed for the period August 17-21 [intraday]:
Scroll or swipe to reveal table. Click headings to sort. Best viewed on a laptop:
| TICKER
| NAME
| 1 WEEK RETURN %
| 1 YEAR RETURN %
| PRICE [INTRADAY FRIDAY]
| MARKET CAP
| SBR
| SABRE RESOURCES LTD
| 67
| -17
| 0.0065
| $ 6,253,231.50
| DTR
| DATELINE RESOURCES LTD
| 50
| 0
| 0.003
| $ 24,630,234.00
| CHN
| CHALICE GOLD MINES LTD
| 48
| 736
| 1.495
| $ 473,556,896.00
| AMG
| AUSMEX MINING GROUP LTD
| 39
| -46
| 0.052
| $ 26,830,848.00
| E2M
| E2 METALS LTD
| 39
| 9
| 0.23
| $ 26,240,038.00
| CST
| CASTILE RESOURCES LTD
| 35
| 60
| 0.32
| $ 61,910,136.00
| BRV
| BIG RIVER GOLD LTD
| 35
| 340
| 0.071
| $ 97,530,840.00
| CY5
| CYGNUS GOLD LTD
| 30
| 231
| 0.22
| $ 15,258,961.00
| MLS
| METALS AUSTRALIA LTD
| 25
| -17
| 0.0025
| $ 8,018,382.00
| MCT
| METALICITY LTD
| 22
| 362
| 0.028
| $ 41,035,988.00
| RDS
| REDSTONE RESOURCES LTD
| 21
| 89
| 0.017
| $ 8,322,080.50
| GML
| GATEWAY MINING LTD
| 20
| 41
| 0.026
| $ 38,448,620.00
| VKA
| VIKING MINES LTD
| 20
| 0
| 0.012
| $ 3,764,614.25
| TAR
| TARUGA MINERALS LTD
| 17
| 286
| 0.067
| $ 24,994,230.00
| STK
| STRICKLAND METALS LTD
| 16
| 100
| 0.05
| $ 20,837,576.00
| DAU
| DAMPIER GOLD LTD
| 16
| 48
| 0.037
| $ 10,543,540.00
| ADV
| ARDIDEN LTD
| 14
| 433
| 0.016
| $ 33,149,656.00
| TMX
| TERRAIN MINERALS LTD
| 14
| 300
| 0.017
| $ 13,016,898.00
| AAJ
| ARUMA RESOURCES LTD
| 14
| 33
| 0.008
| $ 9,115,311.00
| DCX
| DISCOVEX RESOURCES LTD
| 14
| 0
| 0.009
| $ 8,971,231.00
| AQI
| ALICANTO MINERALS LTD
| 14
| 206
| 0.165
| $ 43,518,360.00
| GNM
| GREAT NORTHERN MINERALS LTD
| 14
| 25
| 0.025
| $ 21,375,502.00
| RGL
| RIVERSGOLD LTD
| 13
| 283
| 0.061
| $ 23,580,886.00
| RMX
| RED MOUNTAIN MINING LTD
| 13
| 80
| 0.009
| $ 9,117,331.00
| LEX
| LEFROY EXPLORATION LTD
| 12
| 52
| 0.32
| $ 30,648,458.00
| FFL
| FOUNDERS FIRST LTD
| 12
| -30
| 0.32
| $ 37,695,280.00
| GUL
| GULLEWA LTD
| 11
| 233
| 0.1
| $ 16,237,310.00
| MSR
| MANAS RESOUCES LTD
| 11
| 25
| 0.005
| $ 14,537,394.00
| MKR
| MANUKA RESOURCES LTD
| 11
| 182
| 0.565
| $ 140,407,712.00
| KWR
| KINGWEST RESOURCES LTD
| 10
| -41
| 0.16
| $ 19,504,860.00
| CGN
| CRATER GOLD MINING LTD
| 10
| -35
| 0.011
| $ 13,502,455.00
| DEG
| DE GREY MINING LTD
| 9
| 1409
| 0.855
| $ 955,920,064.00
| SLZ
| SULTAN RESOURCES LTD
| 9
| 190
| 0.18
| $ 9,966,301.00
| MEI
| METEORIC RESOURCES NL
| 8
| 37
| 0.052
| $ 62,797,032.00
| AUT
| AUTECO MINERALS LTD
| 8
| 3233
| 0.205
| $ 313,435,776.00
| MKG
| MAKO GOLD LTD
| 8
| 65
| 0.13
| $ 23,541,410.00
| AOP
| APOLLO CONSOLIDATED LTD
| 8
| 30
| 0.35
| $ 92,837,976.00
| RED
| RED 5 LTD
| 8
| -14
| 0.2925
| $ 548,685,120.00
| GBZ
| GBM RESOURCES LTD
| 7
| 291
| 0.145
| $ 52,648,632.00
| G88
| GOLDEN MILE RESOURCES LTD
| 7
| -8
| 0.059
| $ 5,261,777.00
| NES
| NELSON RESOURCES LTD
| 7
| 119
| 0.079
| $ 8,495,359.00
| BNR
| BULLETIN RESOURCES LTD
| 7
| 233
| 0.078
| $ 14,343,446.00
| SIH
| SIHAYO GOLD LTD
| 7
| 146
| 0.03
| $ 67,128,640.00
| MAT
| MATSA RESOURCES LTD
| 7
| 3
| 0.17
| $ 38,601,452.00
| SVL
| SILVER MINES LTD
| 6
| 138
| 0.255
| $ 257,581,888.00
| KZR
| KALAMAZOO RESOURCES LIMITED
| 6
| 218
| 0.715
| $ 94,497,536.00
| NVA
| NOVA MINERALS LTD
| 6
| 8
| 0.051
| $ 69,539,112.00
| OAU
| ORA GOLD LTD
| 6
| 50
| 0.017
| $ 15,135,214.00
| VRC
| VOLT RESOURCES LTD
| 6
| 13
| 0.019
| $ 36,369,996.00
| MTH
| MITHRIL RESOURCES LTD
| 6
| 517
| 0.038
| $ 75,134,704.00
| TIE
| TIETTO MINERALS LTD
| 6
| 155
| 0.55
| $ 226,363,744.00
| GWR
| GWR GROUP LTD
| 6
| -28
| 0.076
| $ 18,338,128.00
| MML
| MEDUSA MINING LTD
| 5
| 30
| 0.98
| $ 205,716,352.00
| EMR
| EMERALD RESOURCES NL
| 5
| 63
| 0.615
| $ 329,452,448.00
| MDI
| MIDDLE ISLAND RESOURCES LTD
| 5
| 163
| 0.021
| $ 52,919,588.00
| DTM
| DART MINING NL
| 5
| 115
| 0.215
| $ 16,491,004.00
| DCN
| DACIAN GOLD LTD
| 4
| -47
| 0.345
| $ 197,492,432.00
| BRB
| BREAKER RESOURCES NL
| 4
| -31
| 0.25
| $ 63,793,364.00
| RMS
| RAMELIUS RESOURCES LTD
| 4
| 78
| 2.02
| $ 1,644,147,072.00
| KTA
| KRAKATOA RESOURCES LTD
| 4
| 264
| 0.081
| $ 20,577,900.00
| ARV
| ARTEMIS RESOURCES LTD
| 4
| 196
| 0.083
| $ 97,426,200.00
| ALK
| ALKANE RESOURCES LTD
| 4
| 196
| 1.105
| $ 669,654,976.00
| DGO
| DGO GOLD LTD
| 4
| 334
| 2.95
| $ 187,682,656.00
| WMX
| WILUNA MINING CORP LTD
| 3
| 5
| 1.25
| $ 127,094,640.00
| RND
| RAND MINING LTD
| 3
| -22
| 2.2
| $ 135,935,552.00
| NXM
| NEXUS MINERALS LTD
| 3
| 45
| 0.071
| $ 10,333,594.00
| BCN
| BEACON MINERALS LTD
| 3
| -28
| 0.036
| $ 105,978,496.00
| PRU
| PERSEUS MINING LTD
| 3
| 91
| 1.465
| $ 1,725,558,272.00
| WAF
| WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LTD
| 3
| 122
| 0.98
| $ 880,234,048.00
| ORA
| ORORA LTD
| 3
| -11
| 2.39
| $ 2,307,217,152.00
| KCN
| KINGSGATE CONSOLIDATED LTD
| 3
| 68
| 0.61
| $ 143,653,472.00
| BGL
| BELLEVUE GOLD LTD
| 2
| 91
| 1.025
| $ 886,091,840.00
| EVN
| EVOLUTION MINING LTD
| 2
| 18
| 5.88
| $ 10,250,601,472.00
| AXE
| ARCHER MATERIALS LTD
| 2
| 300
| 0.475
| $ 105,446,768.00
| SBM
| ST BARBARA LTD
| 2
| -3
| 3.4
| $ 2,411,957,504.00
| GBR
| GREAT BOULDER RESOURCES LTD
| 2
| 16
| 0.053
| $ 7,295,485.00
| TTM
| TITAN MINERALS LTD
| 2
| -26
| 0.14
| $ 143,294,928.00
| RRL
| REGIS RESOURCES LTD
| 2
| 9
| 5.57
| $ 2,892,538,368.00
| SLR
| SILVER LAKE RESOURCES LTD
| 2
| 113
| 2.28
| $ 1,998,161,280.00
| CAI
| CALIDUS RESOURCES LTD
| 2
| 78
| 0.575
| $ 154,630,112.00
| RXL
| ROX RESOURCES LTD
| 2
| 103
| 0.06
| $ 120,408,880.00
| DGR
| DGR GLOBAL LTD
| 1
| -6
| 0.065
| $ 55,952,868.00
| MAU
| MAGNETIC RESOURCES NL
| 1
| 310
| 1.62
| $ 337,484,352.00
| MZZ
| MATADOR MINING LIMITED
| 1
| 51
| 0.43
| $ 71,731,088.00
| CMM
| CAPRICORN METALS LTD
| 1
| 67
| 1.925
| $ 673,955,392.00
| SAR
| SARACEN MINERAL HOLDINGS LTD
| 1
| 56
| 5.525
| $ 6,114,107,392.00
| CYL
| CATALYST METALS LTD
| 1
| 6
| 2.7
| $ 223,303,184.00
| GOR
| GOLD ROAD RESOURCES LTD
| 0
| 13
| 1.69
| $ 1,513,470,592.00
| MTC
| METALSTECH LTD
| 0
| 1094
| 0.22
| $ 27,844,880.00
| CHZ
| CHESSER RESOURCES LTD
| 0
| 481
| 0.185
| $ 62,798,448.00
| AVW
| AVIRA RESOURCES LTD
| 0
| 152
| 0.0065
| $ 10,450,000.00
| CTO
| CITIGOLD CORP LTD
| 0
| 117
| 0.013
| $ 36,416,424.00
| MOH
| MOHO RESOURCES NL
| 0
| 117
| 0.135
| $ 8,630,055.00
| ARS
| ALT RESOURCES LTD
| 0
| 108
| 0.05
| $ 32,631,146.00
| CDV
| CARDINAL RESOURCES LTD
| 0
| 61
| 0.72
| $ 376,107,520.00
| PGI
| PANTERRA GOLD LTD
| 0
| 61
| 0.045
| $ 8,391,091.00
| CWX
| CARAWINE RESOURCES LTD
| 0
| 61
| 0.225
| $ 17,771,840.00
| ERX
| EXORE RESOURCES LTD
| 0
| 36
| 0.105
| $ 64,829,172.00
| TNR
| TORIAN RESOURCES LTD
| 0
| 30
| 0.015
| $ 10,970,846.00
| KGM
| KALNORTH GOLD MINES LTD
| 0
| 30
| 0.013
| $ 11,625,121.00
| NST
| NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LTD
| 0
| 23
| 14.2
| $ 10,704,064,512.00
| ARM
| AURORA MINERALS LTD
| 0
| 22
| 0.022
| $ 5,153,864.50
| XTC
| XANTIPPE RESOURCES LTD
| 0
| 0
| 0.0025
| $ 12,223,693.00
| GMR
| GOLDEN RIM RESOURCES LTD
| 0
| 0
| 0.013
| $ 22,726,516.00
| SMI
| SANTANA MINERALS LTD
| 0
| 0
| 0.003
| $ 8,051,836.50
| LNY
| LANEWAY RESOURCES LTD
| 0
| -11
| 0.009
| $ 30,200,528.00
| ANL
| AMANI GOLD LTD
| 0
| -33
| 0.002
| $ 15,676,393.00
| NWM
| NORWEST MINERALS LTD
| 0
| -37
| 0.11
| $ 10,060,821.00
| BC8
| BLACK CAT SYNDICATE LTD
| -1
| 68
| 0.78
| $ 87,625,256.00
| AMI
| AURELIA METALS LTD
| -1
| 21
| 0.555
| $ 493,800,832.00
| BDC
| BARDOC GOLD LTD
| -1
| -7
| 0.082
| $ 139,638,400.00
| RML
| RESOLUTION MINERALS LTD
| -1
| 141
| 0.069
| $ 19,562,956.00
| WGX
| WESTGOLD RESOURCES LTD
| -2
| 13
| 2.2
| $ 924,506,624.00
| FML
| FOCUS MINERALS LTD
| -2
| 44
| 0.46
| $ 85,891,824.00
| VMC
| VENUS METALS CORP LTD
| -2
| 10
| 0.23
| $ 35,503,492.00
| BBX
| BBX MINERALS LTD
| -2
| -7
| 0.215
| $ 91,815,176.00
| GRL
| GODOLPHIN RESOURCES LTD
| -2
| 5
| 0.21
| $ 14,640,613.00
| AME
| ALTO METALS LTD
| -2
| 118
| 0.085
| $ 24,700,322.00
| AGS
| ALLIANCE RESOURCES LTD
| -2
| 52
| 0.2
| $ 34,768,516.00
| AZS
| AZURE MINERALS LTD
| -3
| 32
| 0.165
| $ 30,556,782.00
| HRN
| HORIZON GOLD LIMITED
| -3
| 50
| 0.47
| $ 37,281,344.00
| HAW
| HAWTHORN RESOURCES LTD
| -3
| 164
| 0.145
| $ 48,359,764.00
| CXU
| CAULDRON ENERGY LTD
| -3
| 65
| 0.028
| $ 10,536,115.00
| NCM
| NEWCREST MINING LTD
| -3
| -4
| 33.32
| $ 27,632,193,536.00
| NAG
| NAGAMBIE RESOURCES LTD
| -4
| -2
| 0.053
| $ 28,496,144.00
| TLM
| TALISMAN MINING LTD
| -4
| 33
| 0.125
| $ 24,261,690.00
| MEU
| MARMOTA LTD
| -4
| 104
| 0.049
| $ 48,401,684.00
| ADN
| ANDROMEDA METALS LTD
| -4
| -8
| 0.048
| $ 79,576,736.00
| ONX
| ORMINEX LTD
| -4
| -63
| 0.048
| $ 26,416,006.00
| GMN
| GOLD MOUNTAIN LTD
| -4
| -6
| 0.047
| $ 31,264,472.00
| VAN
| VANGO MINING LTD
| -4
| -35
| 0.12
| $ 91,453,392.00
| CEL
| CHALLENGER EXPLORATION LTD
| -5
| 441
| 0.215
| $ 132,988,552.00
| OKR
| OKAPI RESOURCES LTD
| -5
| -15
| 0.2
| $ 7,749,216.00
| AWV
| ANOVA METALS LTD
| -5
| 215
| 0.036
| $ 46,299,108.00
| TBR
| TRIBUNE RESOURCES LTD
| -5
| 5
| 8.18
| $ 443,355,264.00
| TSO
| TESORO RESOURCES LTD
| -5
| 330
| 0.18
| $ 88,114,376.00
| KRM
| KINGSROSE MINING LTD
| -6
| -31
| 0.032
| $ 24,820,250.00
| A1G
| AFRICAN GOLD LTD
| -6
| -9
| 0.18
| $ 9,707,824.00
| NUS
| NUSANTARA RESOURCES LTD
| -6
| 43
| 0.315
| $ 66,962,480.00
| MGV
| MUSGRAVE MINERALS LTD
| -6
| 687
| 0.59
| $ 276,378,752.00
| RSG
| RESOLUTE MINING LTD
| -7
| -32
| 1.15
| $ 1,224,137,856.00
| MHC
| MANHATTAN CORP LTD
| -7
| 600
| 0.029
| $ 38,462,084.00
| SAU
| SOUTHERN GOLD LTD
| -7
| -18
| 0.14
| $ 19,249,314.00
| HMX
| HAMMER METALS LTD
| -7
| 83
| 0.053
| $ 32,952,954.00
| PDI
| PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LTD
| -7
| 465
| 0.079
| $ 65,910,900.00
| DRE
| DREADNOUGHT RESOURCES LTD
| -7
| 225
| 0.013
| $ 27,051,016.00
| AUC
| AUSGOLD LTD
| -7
| 117
| 0.039
| $ 50,713,632.00
| BAR
| BARRA RESOURCES LTD
| -7
| 24
| 0.027
| $ 14,912,894.00
| ERM
| EMMERSON RESOURCES LTD
| -8
| -25
| 0.1
| $ 48,285,388.00
| TRY
| TROY RESOURCES LTD
| -8
| 14
| 0.12
| $ 79,007,968.00
| SKY
| SKY METALS LTD
| -8
| 0
| 0.12
| $ 38,112,640.00
| ARN
| ALDORO RESOURCES LTD
| -8
| -15
| 0.115
| $ 7,597,986.00
| PRX
| PRODIGY GOLD NL
| -8
| -55
| 0.071
| $ 41,224,560.00
| HRZ
| HORIZON MINERALS LTD
| -10
| 0
| 0.14
| $ 67,946,280.00
| STN
| SATURN METALS LTD
| -10
| 108
| 0.8
| $ 70,362,144.00
| NAE
| NEW AGE EXPLORATION LTD
| -11
| 167
| 0.008
| $ 7,999,023.50
| GSN
| GREAT SOUTHERN MINING LTD
| -11
| 155
| 0.13
| $ 53,182,452.00
| AAR
| ANGLO AUSTRALIAN RESOURCES
| -11
| 150
| 0.16
| $ 74,868,640.00
| SFM
| SANTA FE MINERALS LTD
| -11
| -22
| 0.072
| $ 5,242,953.00
| TAM
| TANAMI GOLD NL
| -11
| 25
| 0.07
| $ 84,606,984.00
| HXG
| HEXAGON ENERGY MATERIALS LTD
| -12
| -37
| 0.057
| $ 17,838,438.00
| CDT
| CASTLE MINERALS LTD
| -13
| 56
| 0.014
| $ 7,298,086.50
| ALY
| ALCHEMY RESOURCES LTD
| -13
| 24
| 0.018
| $ 10,602,352.00
| MAR
| MALACHITE RESOURCES LTD
| -14
| -56
| 0.044
| $ 4,587,292.00
| ARL
| ARDEA RESOURCES LTD
| -14
| 26
| 0.52
| $ 66,861,248.00
| WWI
| WEST WITS MINING LTD
| -15
| 175
| 0.022
| $ 24,555,030.00
| MLL
| MALI LITHIUM LTD
| -16
| 25
| 0.135
| $ 47,602,216.00
| PUA
| PEAK MINERALS LTD
| -17
| 17
| 0.025
| $ 12,946,149.00
| TSC
| TWENTY SEVEN CO LTD
| -17
| -9
| 0.005
| $ 8,174,765.00
| BYH
| BRYAH RESOURCES LTD
| -20
| -32
| 0.049
| $ 6,461,818.00
| PUR
| PURSUIT MINERALS LTD
| -20
| 78
| 0.017
| $ 6,191,014.50
| GSM
| GOLDEN STATE MINING LTD
| -22
| 275
| 0.3
| $ 18,406,764.00
| OKU
| OKLO RESOURCES LTD
| -23
| 96
| 0.28
| $ 148,551,136.00
| CLA
| CELSIUS RESOURCES LTD
| -25
| -21
| 0.016
| $ 14,043,925.00
| GED
| GOLDEN DEEPS LTD
| -26
| -44
| 0.015
| $ 8,615,051.00
| DHR
| DARK HORSE RESOURCES LTD
| -33
| -60
| 0.002
| $ 10,090,921.00
Weekly Small Cap Highlights
Sabre Resources (ASX:SBR) shares climbed this week after it kicked off and completed an airborne magnetic survey over its Bonanza gold project near the Penny West gold mine in Sandstone, Western Australia.
Initial images of unprocessed data show the survey results are encouraging and that it has successfully delineated lithological and structural information that may have a control on gold mineralisation.
Processed data is expected within a week and will be used to help select targets for drilling.
Cardinal Resources (ASX:CDV) is a step closer to being acquired by Chinese gold producer Shandong Gold Mining after the latter secured the key Australian Foreign Investment Review Board approval to proceed with its $395m takeover bid.
The all-cash 70c offer, which trumped a rival 66c per share offer from Russia’s Nord Gold, is now subject to a minimum 50.1 per cent acceptance by Cardinal shareholders along with the usual conditions customary for takeover transactions.
More gold is always welcome, with Musgrave Metals (ASX:MGV) making some tidy high-grade gold hits such as 2m at 56.4g/t gold from 74m within a broader zone of 8m at 17g/t gold from 74m, and 12m at 19.5g/t gold from 3m at its Starlight gold discovery.
Starlight — located within the broader Cue project in Western Australia’s Murchison district — remains open down plunge with diamond drilling continuing to test the depth extent of the lode below 250m.
The post Gold Digger: These three gold stocks have delivered more than 10 fold returns appeared first on Stockhead.
