Gold Digger: These three gold stocks have delivered more than 10 fold returns

We all know that ASX gold companies have been on a tear thanks to record gold prices, with 58 of the 176 companies on our list posting gains of 100 per cent or more over the past year.

That’s actually a couple less than last week, but then again there are now 30 companies that have tripled shareholders’ money in the same time period, up from just 18 companies two months ago.

Not a bad place to have your money parked.

But there are three companies that would have returned $10 (or a lot more) for every $1 that you invested in them a year ago.

Auteco Minerals (ASX:AUT) is up a whopping 3233 per cent over the past year, a remarkable run sparked by its acquisition of the high-grade Pickle Crow gold project in Canada.

The company has already defined a resource of 830,000oz of gold grading 11.6 grams per tonne (g/t), well above the 5g/t grade that is widely considered to be high-grade and is currently drilling diamond holes to expand this resource.

Pilbara-focused market darling De Grey Mining (ASX:DEG) has also been a winner for the wallets of investors with its ongoing success at the Hemi discovery in WA.

Since making the ground-breaking discovery in mid-December 2019, the company has been consistently delivering wide, often high-grade gold hits that hint strongly at Hemi’s potential to host a large-scale gold system.

MetalsTech (ASX:MTC) rounds up the trio with a 1,094 per cent share price gain over the past year, thanks in no small part to it defining a 1 million ounce gold (and nearly 8 million ounces of silver for that little bit more fuel) resource for its Sturec gold mine in Slovakia.

This is contained within an optimised pit shell at the mine, which historically produced over 1.5 million ounces of gold and 6.7 million ounces of silver, and excludes an underground resource that was defined outside the pit.

Winners & Losers

Here’s how ASX-listed gold stocks performed for the period August 17-21 [intraday]:

Scroll or swipe to reveal table. Click headings to sort. Best viewed on a laptop:

TICKER NAME 1 WEEK RETURN % 1 YEAR RETURN % PRICE [INTRADAY FRIDAY] MARKET CAP SBR SABRE RESOURCES LTD 67 -17 0.0065 $ 6,253,231.50 DTR DATELINE RESOURCES LTD 50 0 0.003 $ 24,630,234.00 CHN CHALICE GOLD MINES LTD 48 736 1.495 $ 473,556,896.00 AMG AUSMEX MINING GROUP LTD 39 -46 0.052 $ 26,830,848.00 E2M E2 METALS LTD 39 9 0.23 $ 26,240,038.00 CST CASTILE RESOURCES LTD 35 60 0.32 $ 61,910,136.00 BRV BIG RIVER GOLD LTD 35 340 0.071 $ 97,530,840.00 CY5 CYGNUS GOLD LTD 30 231 0.22 $ 15,258,961.00 MLS METALS AUSTRALIA LTD 25 -17 0.0025 $ 8,018,382.00 MCT METALICITY LTD 22 362 0.028 $ 41,035,988.00 RDS REDSTONE RESOURCES LTD 21 89 0.017 $ 8,322,080.50 GML GATEWAY MINING LTD 20 41 0.026 $ 38,448,620.00 VKA VIKING MINES LTD 20 0 0.012 $ 3,764,614.25 TAR TARUGA MINERALS LTD 17 286 0.067 $ 24,994,230.00 STK STRICKLAND METALS LTD 16 100 0.05 $ 20,837,576.00 DAU DAMPIER GOLD LTD 16 48 0.037 $ 10,543,540.00 ADV ARDIDEN LTD 14 433 0.016 $ 33,149,656.00 TMX TERRAIN MINERALS LTD 14 300 0.017 $ 13,016,898.00 AAJ ARUMA RESOURCES LTD 14 33 0.008 $ 9,115,311.00 DCX DISCOVEX RESOURCES LTD 14 0 0.009 $ 8,971,231.00 AQI ALICANTO MINERALS LTD 14 206 0.165 $ 43,518,360.00 GNM GREAT NORTHERN MINERALS LTD 14 25 0.025 $ 21,375,502.00 RGL RIVERSGOLD LTD 13 283 0.061 $ 23,580,886.00 RMX RED MOUNTAIN MINING LTD 13 80 0.009 $ 9,117,331.00 LEX LEFROY EXPLORATION LTD 12 52 0.32 $ 30,648,458.00 FFL FOUNDERS FIRST LTD 12 -30 0.32 $ 37,695,280.00 GUL GULLEWA LTD 11 233 0.1 $ 16,237,310.00 MSR MANAS RESOUCES LTD 11 25 0.005 $ 14,537,394.00 MKR MANUKA RESOURCES LTD 11 182 0.565 $ 140,407,712.00 KWR KINGWEST RESOURCES LTD 10 -41 0.16 $ 19,504,860.00 CGN CRATER GOLD MINING LTD 10 -35 0.011 $ 13,502,455.00 DEG DE GREY MINING LTD 9 1409 0.855 $ 955,920,064.00 SLZ SULTAN RESOURCES LTD 9 190 0.18 $ 9,966,301.00 MEI METEORIC RESOURCES NL 8 37 0.052 $ 62,797,032.00 AUT AUTECO MINERALS LTD 8 3233 0.205 $ 313,435,776.00 MKG MAKO GOLD LTD 8 65 0.13 $ 23,541,410.00 AOP APOLLO CONSOLIDATED LTD 8 30 0.35 $ 92,837,976.00 RED RED 5 LTD 8 -14 0.2925 $ 548,685,120.00 GBZ GBM RESOURCES LTD 7 291 0.145 $ 52,648,632.00 G88 GOLDEN MILE RESOURCES LTD 7 -8 0.059 $ 5,261,777.00 NES NELSON RESOURCES LTD 7 119 0.079 $ 8,495,359.00 BNR BULLETIN RESOURCES LTD 7 233 0.078 $ 14,343,446.00 SIH SIHAYO GOLD LTD 7 146 0.03 $ 67,128,640.00 MAT MATSA RESOURCES LTD 7 3 0.17 $ 38,601,452.00 SVL SILVER MINES LTD 6 138 0.255 $ 257,581,888.00 KZR KALAMAZOO RESOURCES LIMITED 6 218 0.715 $ 94,497,536.00 NVA NOVA MINERALS LTD 6 8 0.051 $ 69,539,112.00 OAU ORA GOLD LTD 6 50 0.017 $ 15,135,214.00 VRC VOLT RESOURCES LTD 6 13 0.019 $ 36,369,996.00 MTH MITHRIL RESOURCES LTD 6 517 0.038 $ 75,134,704.00 TIE TIETTO MINERALS LTD 6 155 0.55 $ 226,363,744.00 GWR GWR GROUP LTD 6 -28 0.076 $ 18,338,128.00 MML MEDUSA MINING LTD 5 30 0.98 $ 205,716,352.00 EMR EMERALD RESOURCES NL 5 63 0.615 $ 329,452,448.00 MDI MIDDLE ISLAND RESOURCES LTD 5 163 0.021 $ 52,919,588.00 DTM DART MINING NL 5 115 0.215 $ 16,491,004.00 DCN DACIAN GOLD LTD 4 -47 0.345 $ 197,492,432.00 BRB BREAKER RESOURCES NL 4 -31 0.25 $ 63,793,364.00 RMS RAMELIUS RESOURCES LTD 4 78 2.02 $ 1,644,147,072.00 KTA KRAKATOA RESOURCES LTD 4 264 0.081 $ 20,577,900.00 ARV ARTEMIS RESOURCES LTD 4 196 0.083 $ 97,426,200.00 ALK ALKANE RESOURCES LTD 4 196 1.105 $ 669,654,976.00 DGO DGO GOLD LTD 4 334 2.95 $ 187,682,656.00 WMX WILUNA MINING CORP LTD 3 5 1.25 $ 127,094,640.00 RND RAND MINING LTD 3 -22 2.2 $ 135,935,552.00 NXM NEXUS MINERALS LTD 3 45 0.071 $ 10,333,594.00 BCN BEACON MINERALS LTD 3 -28 0.036 $ 105,978,496.00 PRU PERSEUS MINING LTD 3 91 1.465 $ 1,725,558,272.00 WAF WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LTD 3 122 0.98 $ 880,234,048.00 ORA ORORA LTD 3 -11 2.39 $ 2,307,217,152.00 KCN KINGSGATE CONSOLIDATED LTD 3 68 0.61 $ 143,653,472.00 BGL BELLEVUE GOLD LTD 2 91 1.025 $ 886,091,840.00 EVN EVOLUTION MINING LTD 2 18 5.88 $ 10,250,601,472.00 AXE ARCHER MATERIALS LTD 2 300 0.475 $ 105,446,768.00 SBM ST BARBARA LTD 2 -3 3.4 $ 2,411,957,504.00 GBR GREAT BOULDER RESOURCES LTD 2 16 0.053 $ 7,295,485.00 TTM TITAN MINERALS LTD 2 -26 0.14 $ 143,294,928.00 RRL REGIS RESOURCES LTD 2 9 5.57 $ 2,892,538,368.00 SLR SILVER LAKE RESOURCES LTD 2 113 2.28 $ 1,998,161,280.00 CAI CALIDUS RESOURCES LTD 2 78 0.575 $ 154,630,112.00 RXL ROX RESOURCES LTD 2 103 0.06 $ 120,408,880.00 DGR DGR GLOBAL LTD 1 -6 0.065 $ 55,952,868.00 MAU MAGNETIC RESOURCES NL 1 310 1.62 $ 337,484,352.00 MZZ MATADOR MINING LIMITED 1 51 0.43 $ 71,731,088.00 CMM CAPRICORN METALS LTD 1 67 1.925 $ 673,955,392.00 SAR SARACEN MINERAL HOLDINGS LTD 1 56 5.525 $ 6,114,107,392.00 CYL CATALYST METALS LTD 1 6 2.7 $ 223,303,184.00 GOR GOLD ROAD RESOURCES LTD 0 13 1.69 $ 1,513,470,592.00 MTC METALSTECH LTD 0 1094 0.22 $ 27,844,880.00 CHZ CHESSER RESOURCES LTD 0 481 0.185 $ 62,798,448.00 AVW AVIRA RESOURCES LTD 0 152 0.0065 $ 10,450,000.00 CTO CITIGOLD CORP LTD 0 117 0.013 $ 36,416,424.00 MOH MOHO RESOURCES NL 0 117 0.135 $ 8,630,055.00 ARS ALT RESOURCES LTD 0 108 0.05 $ 32,631,146.00 CDV CARDINAL RESOURCES LTD 0 61 0.72 $ 376,107,520.00 PGI PANTERRA GOLD LTD 0 61 0.045 $ 8,391,091.00 CWX CARAWINE RESOURCES LTD 0 61 0.225 $ 17,771,840.00 ERX EXORE RESOURCES LTD 0 36 0.105 $ 64,829,172.00 TNR TORIAN RESOURCES LTD 0 30 0.015 $ 10,970,846.00 KGM KALNORTH GOLD MINES LTD 0 30 0.013 $ 11,625,121.00 NST NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LTD 0 23 14.2 $ 10,704,064,512.00 ARM AURORA MINERALS LTD 0 22 0.022 $ 5,153,864.50 XTC XANTIPPE RESOURCES LTD 0 0 0.0025 $ 12,223,693.00 GMR GOLDEN RIM RESOURCES LTD 0 0 0.013 $ 22,726,516.00 SMI SANTANA MINERALS LTD 0 0 0.003 $ 8,051,836.50 LNY LANEWAY RESOURCES LTD 0 -11 0.009 $ 30,200,528.00 ANL AMANI GOLD LTD 0 -33 0.002 $ 15,676,393.00 NWM NORWEST MINERALS LTD 0 -37 0.11 $ 10,060,821.00 BC8 BLACK CAT SYNDICATE LTD -1 68 0.78 $ 87,625,256.00 AMI AURELIA METALS LTD -1 21 0.555 $ 493,800,832.00 BDC BARDOC GOLD LTD -1 -7 0.082 $ 139,638,400.00 RML RESOLUTION MINERALS LTD -1 141 0.069 $ 19,562,956.00 WGX WESTGOLD RESOURCES LTD -2 13 2.2 $ 924,506,624.00 FML FOCUS MINERALS LTD -2 44 0.46 $ 85,891,824.00 VMC VENUS METALS CORP LTD -2 10 0.23 $ 35,503,492.00 BBX BBX MINERALS LTD -2 -7 0.215 $ 91,815,176.00 GRL GODOLPHIN RESOURCES LTD -2 5 0.21 $ 14,640,613.00 AME ALTO METALS LTD -2 118 0.085 $ 24,700,322.00 AGS ALLIANCE RESOURCES LTD -2 52 0.2 $ 34,768,516.00 AZS AZURE MINERALS LTD -3 32 0.165 $ 30,556,782.00 HRN HORIZON GOLD LIMITED -3 50 0.47 $ 37,281,344.00 HAW HAWTHORN RESOURCES LTD -3 164 0.145 $ 48,359,764.00 CXU CAULDRON ENERGY LTD -3 65 0.028 $ 10,536,115.00 NCM NEWCREST MINING LTD -3 -4 33.32 $ 27,632,193,536.00 NAG NAGAMBIE RESOURCES LTD -4 -2 0.053 $ 28,496,144.00 TLM TALISMAN MINING LTD -4 33 0.125 $ 24,261,690.00 MEU MARMOTA LTD -4 104 0.049 $ 48,401,684.00 ADN ANDROMEDA METALS LTD -4 -8 0.048 $ 79,576,736.00 ONX ORMINEX LTD -4 -63 0.048 $ 26,416,006.00 GMN GOLD MOUNTAIN LTD -4 -6 0.047 $ 31,264,472.00 VAN VANGO MINING LTD -4 -35 0.12 $ 91,453,392.00 CEL CHALLENGER EXPLORATION LTD -5 441 0.215 $ 132,988,552.00 OKR OKAPI RESOURCES LTD -5 -15 0.2 $ 7,749,216.00 AWV ANOVA METALS LTD -5 215 0.036 $ 46,299,108.00 TBR TRIBUNE RESOURCES LTD -5 5 8.18 $ 443,355,264.00 TSO TESORO RESOURCES LTD -5 330 0.18 $ 88,114,376.00 KRM KINGSROSE MINING LTD -6 -31 0.032 $ 24,820,250.00 A1G AFRICAN GOLD LTD -6 -9 0.18 $ 9,707,824.00 NUS NUSANTARA RESOURCES LTD -6 43 0.315 $ 66,962,480.00 MGV MUSGRAVE MINERALS LTD -6 687 0.59 $ 276,378,752.00 RSG RESOLUTE MINING LTD -7 -32 1.15 $ 1,224,137,856.00 MHC MANHATTAN CORP LTD -7 600 0.029 $ 38,462,084.00 SAU SOUTHERN GOLD LTD -7 -18 0.14 $ 19,249,314.00 HMX HAMMER METALS LTD -7 83 0.053 $ 32,952,954.00 PDI PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LTD -7 465 0.079 $ 65,910,900.00 DRE DREADNOUGHT RESOURCES LTD -7 225 0.013 $ 27,051,016.00 AUC AUSGOLD LTD -7 117 0.039 $ 50,713,632.00 BAR BARRA RESOURCES LTD -7 24 0.027 $ 14,912,894.00 ERM EMMERSON RESOURCES LTD -8 -25 0.1 $ 48,285,388.00 TRY TROY RESOURCES LTD -8 14 0.12 $ 79,007,968.00 SKY SKY METALS LTD -8 0 0.12 $ 38,112,640.00 ARN ALDORO RESOURCES LTD -8 -15 0.115 $ 7,597,986.00 PRX PRODIGY GOLD NL -8 -55 0.071 $ 41,224,560.00 HRZ HORIZON MINERALS LTD -10 0 0.14 $ 67,946,280.00 STN SATURN METALS LTD -10 108 0.8 $ 70,362,144.00 NAE NEW AGE EXPLORATION LTD -11 167 0.008 $ 7,999,023.50 GSN GREAT SOUTHERN MINING LTD -11 155 0.13 $ 53,182,452.00 AAR ANGLO AUSTRALIAN RESOURCES -11 150 0.16 $ 74,868,640.00 SFM SANTA FE MINERALS LTD -11 -22 0.072 $ 5,242,953.00 TAM TANAMI GOLD NL -11 25 0.07 $ 84,606,984.00 HXG HEXAGON ENERGY MATERIALS LTD -12 -37 0.057 $ 17,838,438.00 CDT CASTLE MINERALS LTD -13 56 0.014 $ 7,298,086.50 ALY ALCHEMY RESOURCES LTD -13 24 0.018 $ 10,602,352.00 MAR MALACHITE RESOURCES LTD -14 -56 0.044 $ 4,587,292.00 ARL ARDEA RESOURCES LTD -14 26 0.52 $ 66,861,248.00 WWI WEST WITS MINING LTD -15 175 0.022 $ 24,555,030.00 MLL MALI LITHIUM LTD -16 25 0.135 $ 47,602,216.00 PUA PEAK MINERALS LTD -17 17 0.025 $ 12,946,149.00 TSC TWENTY SEVEN CO LTD -17 -9 0.005 $ 8,174,765.00 BYH BRYAH RESOURCES LTD -20 -32 0.049 $ 6,461,818.00 PUR PURSUIT MINERALS LTD -20 78 0.017 $ 6,191,014.50 GSM GOLDEN STATE MINING LTD -22 275 0.3 $ 18,406,764.00 OKU OKLO RESOURCES LTD -23 96 0.28 $ 148,551,136.00 CLA CELSIUS RESOURCES LTD -25 -21 0.016 $ 14,043,925.00 GED GOLDEN DEEPS LTD -26 -44 0.015 $ 8,615,051.00 DHR DARK HORSE RESOURCES LTD -33 -60 0.002 $ 10,090,921.00

Weekly Small Cap Highlights

Sabre Resources (ASX:SBR) shares climbed this week after it kicked off and completed an airborne magnetic survey over its Bonanza gold project near the Penny West gold mine in Sandstone, Western Australia.

Initial images of unprocessed data show the survey results are encouraging and that it has successfully delineated lithological and structural information that may have a control on gold mineralisation.

Processed data is expected within a week and will be used to help select targets for drilling.

Cardinal Resources (ASX:CDV) is a step closer to being acquired by Chinese gold producer Shandong Gold Mining after the latter secured the key Australian Foreign Investment Review Board approval to proceed with its $395m takeover bid.

The all-cash 70c offer, which trumped a rival 66c per share offer from Russia’s Nord Gold, is now subject to a minimum 50.1 per cent acceptance by Cardinal shareholders along with the usual conditions customary for takeover transactions.

More gold is always welcome, with Musgrave Metals (ASX:MGV) making some tidy high-grade gold hits such as 2m at 56.4g/t gold from 74m within a broader zone of 8m at 17g/t gold from 74m, and 12m at 19.5g/t gold from 3m at its Starlight gold discovery.

Starlight — located within the broader Cue project in Western Australia’s Murchison district — remains open down plunge with diamond drilling continuing to test the depth extent of the lode below 250m.

The post Gold Digger: These three gold stocks have delivered more than 10 fold returns appeared first on Stockhead.