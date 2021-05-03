Home Finance Four-adviser UBS team managing $1.08 billion joins Raymond James
May 3, 2021

A four-adviser team managing $1.08 billion at UBS has joined Raymond James.

Earl Silver, Ralph Liberatore, James Hack and Anastasios Liosatos, operating as the Silver Liberatore Group, will relocate to the Raymond James office in Deer Park, Illinois, which is in Chicago’s northwest suburbs.

They are joined in the move by their two associates.

