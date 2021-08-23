Nokia G50 5G: Behold Leaks Ahead of Launch

It’s only a matter of time until Nokia will release another impressive phone. It’s remarkable how much the famous Finnish brand has evolved in recent years under the guidance of HMD Global. Nokia is slowly approaching its lost glory that characterized the brand so well during the non-smartphone era.

According to GSMArena.com, we must prepare for the launch of Nokia’s G50 5G model. The publication also reveals a series of leaks. More precisely, the leaks come from Nokia Mobile France’s Instagram account.

Powerful battery

The world sure needs more smartphones with powerful batteries. Who on Earth likes to carry a charger around and look for a socket each time they leave the house? The G50 5G model of Nokia will be packed with a battery capable of lasting 24 hours under continuous usage. That surely means a lot for a smartphone!

The upcoming phone also features other interesting specs that will keep the users glued to the device. Also packing a triple camera setup including a 48MP setup, the device might be exactly what you’ve been searching for!

The rumours of G50’s capabilities continue with a Snapdragon 480 5G, 4GB of RAM (which is more than enough for a phone of 2021), and two versions of storage: 64GB and 128GB.

The display of the upcoming device will also be pretty interesting. It shall measure 6.38-inches, and it will pack a resolution of 1560×1720 pixels.

There’s also a waterdrop notch display, which will surely be uncomfortable for many. The manufacturer could have been chosen a more modern approach for the front camera. But otherwise, we’re talking about s pretty nice gadget.

Nokia G50 5G will also likely retail for about £210. The price and the specs are revealing more like a entry- to mid-level device, and buying one in 2021 remains a good option.