Top Sims 4 Mods to Improve UI and Play Extra Features

The Sims is one of the most popular gaming franchises of all time.

The first titles of the franchises were released many years ago.

In the meantime, numerous communities surrounding the game have formed. Also, modding became a thing rapidly. Nearly all Sims games had mods of sorts, but most gamers can agree that the later games had the most mod support and diversity.

The Sims 4 has a total of 40 official expansions, including kits, game packs, and other goodies meant to provide Simmers with some extra toys to play with.

However, with the help of standalone mods, the list of features can be taken to a whole new level.

Various mods are available, from simple modifications that improve the UI to content packs that add NPCs like Mermaids, with extra features than those coded by the developers.

Each new official DLC pack gets swarmed by an army of modders on various platforms that aim to improve or enhance the features added by Maxis.

With such a broad range of mods to choose from, it can be tricky to find the perfect one.

However, we’ve put together a list of our top five picks, so you may find it easier to make a choice.

Expanded Mermaids

This mod is a follow-up to the release of Island Living, which granted Simmers the option of becoming a mermaid via the fan-favourite Occult.

However, the gameplay associated with the mermaids wasn’t too attractive in particular.

SpinningPlumbombs noticed that too and added new features that make the mermaid experience feel more believable.

Players could dive for and consume kelp, sleep beneath the ocean’s surface, and even dive down to the ocean’s bottom at high fitness skill levels to return with rare items or special items.

Also, the mod added Kelpies and Sea Witches, which feature some memorable interactions and high power spells.

New Personality Traits

There is a range of Sims 4 Mods that impact how Sims interact with the world and each other.

The base game has a great list of traits that alter a sim’s behaviour. However, that list is extremely easy to edit, so modders rapidly began piling up new personality mods.

There are over a hundred traits available that you can choose from and have fun with.

The Sweet Tooth is one popular trait, which makes sims better at baking and introduces new moodlets to help them express their passion for cakes.

The list of traits can go on and on, but we suggest that you explore it yourself and pick the traits that you want to fiddle with.

There is a mod that allows players to use over three traits at the same time.

Life’s Drama

This mod spices up the game’s neighbourhoods for a bit, with eleven new engaging scenarios for NPCs and players to interact in.

With this mod, you will sometimes see your Sims peer out their window to look at a couple that is having a fight, a robber attempting pickpocketing or a runaway bride.

Also, you can kickstart some drama yourself by using the “Exposing A Loved One” option, which is available on Sims with partners.

You can drop the bombshell right away and sit back to enjoy the show.

Functional Chicken Coop

Icemunmun re-introduced the functional chicken coop design from the Sims 3 era.

The mod allows Sims to spend time raising chickens and harvest some eggs overtime after buying a coop.

However, you still have to take care of which eggs you let Sims eat, as they can get food poisoning from bad eggs.

Additionally, you can look for easter eggs, which will make your Sim happy and bless them with a +1 buff for an entire day.

Life Tragedies

Have you ever thought that the Sims 4 needs more tragedy? Well, if the answer is yes, then you’ll be happy to learn that you’re not the first to think of that.

Sacrificial’s Life Tragedies mod features numerous horrible events that can take place in your Sims’ lives, like getting hit by a car, having a bully beat them up, or even worse, with kidnappings and other horrible events waiting around the corner.

Sims can get seriously ill and require surgery, and surgeries can fail, just like in real life.

You can also get arrested if you choose to be a horrible person.

These are the sorts of mods that are interesting for those who are all about realism.

However, the mod is not for everyone, as it can become a bit spooky or frustrating at times.

Thankfully, it has some customisation options that can dial down tragedies for certain Sims or at least make them occur less frequently.

As you can see, numerous mods have very little in common apart from adding extra features.

We suggest that you should begin exploring dedicated Sims 4 forums and modding forums, so you have more content to browse and choose from.

Thanks to the considerable number of available mods, Simmers can remain hooked to their favourite game for many hours to come without feeling bored again.