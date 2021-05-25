Home Finance Fidelity launches wealth management education and training program
Cindy Hamilton Written by: Posted on: May 25, 2021

Fidelity Institutional has launched a wealth management education and training program it calls the Wealth Advisory Institute. The program will be available to those who have signed up for Fidelity’s Managed Account Xchange or Managed Account Solutions services, the company said in a release.

The Wealth Advisory Institute combines a range of tools and resources, including a guided set of educational modules on topics including financial planning and becoming a holistic wealth manager. It also offers links to research papers, videos and podcasts from Fidelity and more than dozen other major money managers related to each of the topics, as well as live and on-demand workshops led by Fidelity’s practice management team and ongoing personalized firm-level support for platform training and adoption measurement.

[More: Move over, Robinhood — Fidelity democratizes investing for teens]

The post Fidelity launches wealth management education and training program appeared first on InvestmentNews.

