Home Finance Explorers Podcast: MRC has cash producing assets, battery metals prospects, and foot in the booming Euro EV market
Barry Stroman Written by: Posted on: August 6, 2020

Explorers Podcast: MRC has cash producing assets, battery metals prospects, and foot in the booming Euro EV market

Category: Finance

Stockhead’s ‘Garimpeiro’ columnist Barry FitzGerald is back in the studio for another instalment of The Explorers Podcast.

In this episode Barry chats with Peter Fox, Corporate Development Manager and Investor Relations Executive at Mineral Commodities (ASX: MRC).

MRC is a global mining and development company with a primary focus on the development of high-grade mineral deposits within the mineral sands and battery minerals sectors.

In July the company grabbed headlines with the details of the drilling program at its massive ‘Bukken’ graphite prospect in Norway.

So tune in below to hear about the company’s cash producing mineral sands assets and battery metal plays.

On mobile? Click here to listen with Apple podcasts, here for Spotify or here for Google Podcasts.

Like to tune in through another app? Just search for The Explorers Podcast with Barry FitzGerald and subscribe!

