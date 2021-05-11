Home Finance Duo managing $200 million at Wells Fargo goes indie with Commonwealth
Duo managing $200 million at Wells Fargo goes indie with Commonwealth

Aaron Sehl and Vincent Feijoo, who managed $200 million at Wells Fargo Advisors, have gone independent and affiliated with Commonwealth Financial Network.

Joining them in their Southington, Connecticut-based firm, FS Financial, is Michele Molitor, their team administrative professional.

