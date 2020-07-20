Charitable advisers named finalists in 2020 Invest in Others Awards

Fifteen advisers have been named finalists for the 14th annual Invest in Others Awards in recognition of their generosity and philanthropic commitments to their local and international communities.

“Day in and day out, these financial advisers demonstrate an outstanding commitment to helping the underserved and some of the most vulnerable in our communities,” said Megan McAuley, executive director of Invest in Others Charitable Foundation.

These finalists donated time and money to causes close to them and helped millions of people through their designated charities. They work with organizations representing a range of efforts, such as supporting educational opportunities to at-risk youth, helping victims of human trafficking and empowering communities to live healthier lives.

Winners of each category will be announced Sept. 21 to Sept. 25. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Invest in Others Awards event will not be held in 2020. Instead, over those five days, a digital presentation will recognize each category winner. InvestmentNews will publish profiles about the finalists and winners on Sept. 28.

Winners will receive $40,000 to $50,000 for their charities and finalists will be given $10,000 for their non-profits, the foundation said.

Catalyst Award

Lynette Atchley at CPA Financial Advisors, Inc., in Riverside, Calif., for her work with Rebirth Homes, which combats human trafficking through education and awareness; Seth Coren at Morgan Stanley Private Wealth Management in N.Y., for his work with Peter Stuyvesant Little League, Inc., which provides a premier youth sports experience in New York City; Matt Pisani at Lincoln Investment in Bohemia, N.Y., for his work with Clean Slate Living, which works within communities to help individuals overcome challenges from addiction, toxic relationships, and bullying.

Community Service Award

Duane Chaney at Arch Capital Advisory Group of Raymond James in Fort Myers, Fla., for his work with Lee Health Foundation, which empowers healthier lives through care and compassion and inspires hope, health and healing; Lisa Policare at Penn Wealth Planning in New Hope, Pa., for her work with the Lenape Valley Foundation, which partners with members of their community encountering mental health, substance use, intellectual or developmental; David Tornetto at Nextstep Financial Group in Clayton, Mo., for his work with the Ronald McDonald House Charities of St. Louis, which provides temporary housing and other support services to families of seriously ill children who are receiving treatment at local hospitals.

Global Impact Award

Frederick P. Baerenz at AOG Wealth Management in Great Falls, Va., for his work with David’s Hope International, which partners with a Kenyan organization to build long-term, sustainable solutions that address the needs of the community in Eburru, Kenya; Gerard Duphiney at Duphiney Financial Network in Denville, N.J., for his work with Mission Madera, which strives to serve the needs of the schools, families, and the little sisters of St. Francis to improve the living conditions within the Madera community in Uganda, Africa; Michael J. Martin at ELM Wealth Management at Raymond James in Worcester, Mass., for his work with Be Like Brit, which serves the children of Haiti by supporting a safe and nurturing Children’s Home rooted in the virtues of faith, hope, and love.

Volunteer of the Year Award

Scott Cohen at Northwestern Mutual in Los Angeles, for his work with Camp Ronald McDonald for Good Times, which provides medically supervised free camp programs year-round for children with cancer and their families; Maureen Kerrigan at RBC Wealth Management – U.S. in Providence, R.I., for her work with the Star Kids Scholarship Program, which provides educational opportunities and mentoring programs for poor children with a parental history of incarceration and/or substance abuse; Brian Robinson at UBS Financial Services in Tampa, Fla., for his work with The Florida Dream Center, Inc., which fights against human trafficking.

Lifetime Achievement Award

Tracye Caughell at Caughell Rodgers Investments in Bartlesville, Okla., for her work with Children’s Musical Theatre of Bartlesville, Inc., which enriches the lives of youth by providing quality musical theatre performance and educational opportunities; Lynn L. Chen-Zhang at Zhang Financial in Portage, Mich., for her work with Western Michigan University Foundation, which promotes and provides donor investments to Western Michigan University; Hal Lynde at Raymond James Financial in Houston, for his work with Houston Furniture Bank, which provides families with furnishings to improve sleep, mealtime, and other home comforts in an effort to promote a happy and healthy lifestyle.

