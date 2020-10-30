Home Finance Buckingham acquires $782 million RIA
Buckingham Strategic Wealth, a St. Louis, Missouri-based registered investment adviser managing $50 billion, has acquired Confluence Wealth Management, a Portland, Oregon-based RIA managing $782 million.

Terms of the acquisition, Buckingham’s sixth this year, were not disclosed.

Founded in 2011, Confluence is headed by Kathleen Kee, who will remain with the firm.

