Buckingham acquires $782 million RIA

Buckingham Strategic Wealth, a St. Louis, Missouri-based registered investment adviser managing $50 billion, has acquired Confluence Wealth Management, a Portland, Oregon-based RIA managing $782 million.
Terms of the acquisition, Buckingham’s sixth this year, were not disclosed.
Founded in 2011, Confluence is headed by Kathleen Kee, who will remain with the firm.
