American Trust Retirement Services, a Memphis, Tennessee-based retirement plan provider, has acquired Stanley Benefit Services, an employee benefits consulting firm based in Greensboro, North Carolina, that specializes in retirement plan administration.

Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Fund Direct Advisors Inc., a registered investment advisory firm with the same owners as Stanley Benefits, will not be part of the acquisition and will remain independent under the leadership of Wes Stanley and Chris Stanley.

The remaining team members of Stanley Benefits, including Bill Stanley and Chris Francis, will become employees of American Trust Retirement.

The acquisition will be rebranded as Stanley Benefit Services, a Division of American Trust Retirement, and eventually transition to the American Trust name, the company said in a release.

[More: SageView deal shows RPA M&A market is still hot]

Women most interested in social and environmental factors of ESG



The post American Trust Retirement acquires benefits consultant appeared first on InvestmentNews.