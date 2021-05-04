Home Finance American Trust Retirement acquires benefits consultant
Cindy Hamilton Written by: Posted on: May 4, 2021

American Trust Retirement acquires benefits consultant

Category: Finance

American Trust Retirement Services, a Memphis, Tennessee-based retirement plan provider, has acquired Stanley Benefit Services, an employee benefits consulting firm based in Greensboro, North Carolina, that specializes in retirement plan administration.

Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Fund Direct Advisors Inc., a registered investment advisory firm with the same owners as Stanley Benefits, will not be part of the acquisition and will remain independent under the leadership of Wes Stanley and Chris Stanley.

The remaining team members of Stanley Benefits, including Bill Stanley and Chris Francis, will become employees of American Trust Retirement.

The acquisition will be rebranded as Stanley Benefit Services, a Division of American Trust Retirement, and eventually transition to the American Trust name, the company said in a release.

[More: SageView deal shows RPA M&A market is still hot]

Women most interested in social and environmental factors of ESG

The post American Trust Retirement acquires benefits consultant appeared first on InvestmentNews.

You May Also Like

UBS nabs $2 billion team from BofA private bank

Explorers Podcast: BOA’s Patterson prospect and unique joint venture in the Fraser Range make it one for the watch-list

Now that Bitcoin and Ethereum have mooned, are mid-cap alts next?

Aligned stars and blue skies: why Boadicea could take flight in 2021

MGC Pharma builds on momentum with a new $1 million order

Adviser recruitment on track for record-breaking year

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *