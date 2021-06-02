Who Made The Gains? Here are May’s top 50 miners and explorers

Investors – where to put your money when everything looks so bloody good?

Iron ore touched $200/t once again to close out a volatile month in positive territory.

Gold bounced back to record its biggest month-on-month gain since July last year.

Poor cousin silver and the platinum group elements – platinum, palladium, rhodium – weren’t far behind.

Red hot base metals nickel (+1.6%), copper (+2.5%), lead (+0.65%), zinc (+2.83%) and tin (+3%) got hotter.

Meanwhile, battery metals like lithium, cobalt and graphite continued their resurgence.

It’s hard to argue against experts who say we are in the midst of a ‘commodities super cycle’. So, what were the top 50 resources winners for May searching for?

Mostly gold and copper, but with a healthy amount of everything else, sans battery metals (don’t worry, there’s always next month).



Here are the top 50 ASX resources stocks for the month of May >>>

CODE COMPANY PRICE MONTHLY RETURN % MARKET CAP MDX Mindax 0.072 2300 $ 115,515,825.60 CPN Caspin Resources 2.72 306 $ 148,978,366.56 CAP Carpentaria Resources 0.14 186 $ 73,739,799.98 BPM BPM Minerals 0.515 134 $ 14,321,250.00 4CE Force Commodities 0.035 133 $ 37,699,331.75 GBR Great Boulder Resources 0.12 131 $ 45,807,831.03 HLX Helix Resources 0.036 125 $ 51,435,357.60 CLZ Classic Minerals 0.002 100 $ 40,221,264.37 ASQ Australian Silica 0.18 98 $ 38,859,088.24 VAR Variscan Mines 0.061 91 $ 13,204,885.49 ODY Odyssey Gold 0.14 84 $ 61,091,611.43 TKL Traka Resources 0.031 82 $ 15,700,417.11 TAR Taruga Minerals 0.1 82 $ 53,075,033.13 RDS Redstone Resources 0.02 82 $ 12,222,984.07 BUX Buxton Resources 0.125 76 $ 15,646,374.68 CVV Caravel Minerals 0.515 69 $ 194,679,471.28 LOT Lotus Resources 0.2 67 $ 195,291,549.32 ATR Astron Corp 0.57 61 $ 70,424,319.85 LCD Latitude Consolidated 0.073 59 $ 62,172,278.57 TLM Talisman Mining 0.22 57 $ 41,058,244.70 SLZ Sultan Resources 0.28 56 $ 18,426,613.09 MSR Manas Resources 0.01 54 $ 24,842,462.38 POD Podium Minerals 0.545 54 $ 180,834,574.89 MTC MetalsTech 0.19 52 $ 26,148,998.46 CR1 Constellation Resources 0.47 52 $ 13,613,173.58 PBX Pacific Bauxite 0.003 50 $ 1,189,842.10 SVL Silver Mines 0.33 47 $ 351,308,176.33 VRC Volt Resources 0.033 43 $ 80,931,155.43 ACS Accent Resources 0.05 43 $ 23,301,364.15 IVR Investigator Resources 0.12 43 $ 139,014,393.74 LTR Liontown Resources 0.555 42 $ 909,554,990.50 HGO Hillgrove Resources 0.069 41 $ 62,776,948.53 PF1 Pathfinder Resources 0.335 40 $ 16,160,361.75 AIS Aeris Resources 0.16 39 $ 326,304,320.94 PEX Peel Mining 0.33 38 $ 135,881,771.03 VXR Venturex Resources 0.785 37 $ 357,095,628.96 STM Sunstone Metals 0.019 36 $ 41,989,765.27 CAZ Cazaly Resources 0.062 35 $ 22,912,922.55 MZZ Matador Mining 0.49 34 $ 84,229,588.32 DM1 Desert Metals 0.715 34 $ 24,500,000.00 ALY Alchemy Resources 0.02 33 $ 12,772,625.61 ERW Errawarra Resources 0.25 32 $ 7,641,135.90 RSG Resolute Mining 0.61 31 $ 645,777,233.01 BKT Black Rock Mining 0.19 31 $ 125,348,075.65 ALK Alkane Resources 0.93 30 $ 523,942,144.00 E25 Element 25 2.48 30 $ 358,584,789.29 TIE Tietto Minerals 0.37 30 $ 164,226,764.16 ACP Audalia Resources 0.035 30 $ 34,606,809.55 VMS Venture Minerals 0.11 29 $ 145,659,721.13 PEK Peak Resources 0.115 29 $ 169,186,300.29





There’s nothin’ like nearology

In April, Rumble Resources (ASX:RTR) gained 500% after hitting the zinc-lead motherlode at ‘Chinook’, part of the Earaheedy project in WA.

It didn’t take long for the ‘nearologists’ – stocks that pick up ground near a major discovery – to benefit.

Recent IPO BPM (ASX:BPM) gained 134% after picking up three projects next to Rumble.

The projects – Hawkins, Ivan Well and Rhodes – cover the same rock layer ‘target zone’ as Chinook, BPM says.

Importantly, the ground was pegged prior to the recent Rumble discovery, “delivering a first mover advantage with all surrounding ground now fully pegged”.

Great Boulder Resources (ASX:GBR) raised $5.5m to explore the Whiteheads (gold, nickel) and Side Well (gold) projects, as well as the ‘Wellington’ acquisition near Rumble in the Earaheedy Basin.

Special mention goes to hard-working tiddler Variscan Mines (ASX:VAR) which — on the same day market darling Rumble launched a new drilling campaign – re-rated on a big discovery at its Novales lead-zinc project in Spain.

Nearologists also continue to dine out on Chalice Mining’s (ASX:CHN) Julimar discovery.

Before Chalice came crashing in, tearing up the rulebook, companies had only really explored and mined the area for bauxite and mineral sands.

It was not a known nickel-copper-PGE province at all. This is true frontier exploration, despite being less than an hour from Perth.

In May, standout explorers included Caspin Resources (ASX:CPN) (+306%), Liontown Resources (ASX:LTR) (+42%) and Venture Minerals (ASX:VMS) (+29%) – although Liontown (lithium) and Venture (iron ore, tin) have other very attractive irons in the fire to explain their gains.

Special mention goes to Errawarra Resources (ASX:ERW) which is hunting ‘Julimar style’ deposits at its Errabiddy project in WA’s Mid-West.

