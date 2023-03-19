Twitter Changes the Order Users See Replies to Their Posts

Twitter can be a valuable tool for businesses to engage with customers, promote their products or services, and build their brands. There are plenty of ways people can use Twitter for business purposes.

For instance, let’s consider customer engagement. Twitter allows businesses to interact with their customers in real-time. By monitoring and responding to customer queries and complaints, businesses can build strong relationships with their customers.

However, businessmen might not be delighted by what CEO Elon Musk has in store for Twitter users.

Bots and scammers will likely disappear from Twitter

Elon Musk, the new owner of Twitter, is changing the way replies to tweets are displayed to make it more difficult for bots and scammers to reach users, as SlashGear has discovered. This change is part of Twitter’s effort to reduce its dependence on advertisers and boost its paid subscription plan, Twitter Blue.

Musk claims that replies will be reordered by priority, with the highest priority given to those from people you follow on Twitter and those who are paying for Twitter Blue. Unpaid users’ tweets will be given the lowest priority, putting them on par with bot and junk tweets.

In the coming weeks, Twitter will prioritize replies by: 1. People you follow

2. Verified accounts

3. Unverified accounts Verified accounts are 1000X harder to game by bot & troll armies. There is great wisdom to the old saying: “You get what you pay for.” — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 18, 2023

Twitter Blue is a subscription service that aims to enhance the overall quality of conversations on Twitter. It is a paid service that users can choose to opt in for. One of the benefits of subscribing to Twitter Blue is that it adds a blue checkmark to the user’s account, which signifies that the account is verified. In addition to this, subscribers also get early access to select features that are not yet available to the general public, such as the ability to edit tweets.

The Twitter Blue service is aimed at users who are willing to pay for an enhanced experience on the famous social platform with added features and benefits.