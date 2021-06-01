Home Finance Well organised hackers targeting Binance Smart Chain projects
Barry Stroman Written by: Posted on: June 1, 2021

Well organised hackers targeting Binance Smart Chain projects

Category: Finance

“Well organised” hackers have been targeting Binance Smart Chain, stealing millions from the crypto ecosystem.

The platform’s Twitter account tweeted that there had been at least eight “flash loan” attacks against decentralised finance projects in recent days.

Defi projects allow tokenholders to earn attractive yields, but using unsecured flash loans, attackers have been able to manipulate the price of the tokens in the liquidity pools and drain them of funds.

In recent days BurgerSwap, Pancake Bunny and Belt Finance have all been targeted.

For those not familiar, Binance Smart Chain is a platform for decentralised apps run by crypto giant Binance.

It has emerged as a leading competitor to Ethereum, but the hacks are tarnishing its reputation.

The post Well organised hackers targeting Binance Smart Chain projects appeared first on Stockhead.

You May Also Like

‘Womenomics’ researcher to bring ESG to Japanese startups

Why advisers are sacrificing momentum to change firms or models

Last Orders: Small caps dip again, but infant formula makers rise

Firefinch drilling highlights more thick gold in Mali

Okapi all set to start Enmore gold drilling

Satisfying changing risk appetites

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *