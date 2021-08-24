Dying Light 2 is Coming Fast: Release Date, Trailer, and Other Important Info

Few things are more exciting than to battle huge hordes of zombies that come to do nasty things to you. Dying Light 2 offers that chance for the gamers, and we can surely have high hopes after the success achieved by the prequel.

Thanks to pocket-lint.com, we have a series of precious pieces of info regarding Dying Light 2. The release date of the upcoming date is set around Christmas, which means that you’d better prepare that letter to Santa Klaus right away.

The official description sheds light on what the players can wait:

Over twenty years ago in Harran, we fought the virus—and lost. Now, we’re losing again. The City, one of the last large human settlements, is torn by conflict. Civilization has fallen back into the Dark Ages. And yet, we still have hope,

You are a wanderer with the power to change the fate of The City. But your exceptional abilities come at a price. Haunted by memories you cannot decipher, you set out to learn the truth… and find yourself in a combat zone. Hone your skills, as to defeat your enemies and make allies, you’ll need both fists and wits. Unravel the dark secrets behind the wielders of power, choose sides and decide your destiny. But wherever your actions take you, there’s one thing you can never forget—stay human.

Dying Light 2 will be available for pretty much anyone who owns the usual platforms. Do you want to enjoy the game on a PC? Do you want to play it on the next-generation consoles PS5 or Xbox Series X/S? How about the good ol’ Xbox One and PS4 machines? If your answer is “yes” to either of the questions, you’re in luck! Dying Light 2 will be available for all these platforms!