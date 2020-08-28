Weekly ASX small cap wrap: Who’s crashing into cop cars this week?

One man in the US has discovered that Autopilot does not mean you can sit back, watch a movie and let your car drive itself.

This grave miscalculation ended with the Tesla driver crashing into a police vehicle.

While no one was seriously injured, the driver was charged with violating North Carolina’s “move over law” and with having a television in the car (obviously).

So clearly the message here is: no car is completely self-driving and drivers still need to keep an eye on the road.

Now, here’s which small caps are navigating the market nicely and which ones are hitting some pot holes along the way.

ASX SMALL CAP WINNERS

Six Sigma Metals (ASX:SI6) +75%

Investors are really keen on Six Sigma Metals’ move to enter the gold exploration game.

The company signed an exclusive option this week to acquire the Monument gold project (MGP) in Western Australia’s tier one Laverton district from DiscovEx Resources (ASX:DCX).

Besides being close to to Dacian Gold’s (ASX:DCN) 2.1-million-ounce Mt Morgan project and other multi-million-ounce gold deposits such as Granny Smith and Sunrise Dam, the MGP also hosts the 50,000oz Korong deposit that is open along strike and down dip.

Previous exploration has already highlighted multiple gold exploration targets, including at least seven to the north and south of Korong, many of which have historical drill intersections greater than 1 gram per tonne (g/t) gold over several metres.

iSentric (ASX:ICU) +69%

With interest in BNPL exploding, it is little surprise that iSentric has received some love from the market this week.

The company has recently moved to include BNPL transaction and payment processing in Malaysia to capitalise on its existing IOU Pay Platform for digital payments, mobile banking and consumer marketing campaigns.

Here are the best performing ASX small cap stocks for August 21 – August 28 [intraday]:

Swipe or scroll to reveal full table. Click headings to sort:

Code Name Price (intraday % Return Market Cap FE8 FASTER ENTERPRISES LTD 0.049 145 $ 5,433,385.00 ANL AMANI GOLD LTD 0.002 100 $ 15,676,393.00 ADD ADAVALE RESOURCES LTD 0.027 93 $ 4,964,636.00 SI6 SIX SIGMA METALS LTD 0.014 75 $ 14,711,439.00 ICU ISENTRIC LTD 0.061 69 $ 14,003,666.00 SHK STONE RESOURCES AUSTRALIA LT 0.030 67 $ 25,081,612.00 RFN REFFIND LTD 0.002 67 $ 3,108,146.50 BUX BUXTON RESOURCES LTD 0.125 64 $ 17,006,928.00 MJC MEJORITY CAPITAL LTD 0.067 63 $ 9,396,963.00 KAS KASBAH RESOURCES LTD 0.013 62 $ 1,759,939.38 BUD BUDDY TECHNOLOGIES LTD 0.069 60 $ 179,098,096.00 OAR OAKDALERESOURCES LTD 0.008 60 $ 11,946,404.00 WBT WEEBIT NANO LTD 0.545 58 $ 57,285,232.00 MAN MANDRAKE RESOURCES LTD 0.062 55 $ 16,674,374.00 MEA MCGRATH LTD 0.285 50 $ 47,552,232.00 T3D 333D LTD 0.002 50 $ 1,598,993.63 ANW AUS TIN MINING LTD 0.002 50 $ 6,187,321.00 ECT ENVIRONMENTAL CLEAN TECHNOLO 0.002 50 $ 14,401,549.00 DDD 3D RESOURCES LTD 0.006 50 $ 19,926,732.00 IVT INVENTIS LTD 0.006 50 $ 5,621,195.00 UUV UUV AQUABOTIX LTD 0.002 50 $ 2,687,867.00 POW PROTEAN ENERGY LTD 0.018 50 $ 5,723,447.50 RXH REWARDLE HOLDINGS LTD 0.009 50 $ 4,736,893.50 VBS VECTUS BIOSYSTEMS LTD 1.190 49 $ 28,149,232.00 BEL BENTLEY CAPITAL LTD 0.078 47 $ 5,937,978.00 MGT MAGNETITE MINES LTD 0.016 45 $ 36,176,660.00 PPY PAPYRUS AUSTRALIA LTD 0.013 44 $ 3,930,472.00 KFE KOGI IRON LTD 0.039 44 $ 30,218,522.00 BNO BIONOMICS LTD 0.150 43 $ 93,927,880.00 ECG ECARGO HOLDINGS LTD 0.020 43 $ 12,305,000.00 SRK STRIKE RESOURCES LTD 0.155 41 $ 32,105,812.00 CAD CAENEUS MINERALS LTD 0.007 40 $ 24,770,522.00 HT8 HARRIS TECHNOLOGY GROUP LTD 0.165 38 $ 39,104,256.00 ENE ENEVIS LTD 0.110 38 $ 10,990,837.00 QGL QUANTUM GRAPHITE LTD 0.055 38 $ 12,038,083.00 FUN FUNTASTIC LTD 0.048 37 $ 11,539,396.00 FMS FLINDERS MINES LTD 0.045 36 $ 189,953,360.00 GAP GALE PACIFIC LTD 0.245 36 $ 67,470,872.00 MME MONEYME LTD 1.760 35 $ 298,214,400.00 AWN AWN HOLDINGS LTD 0.405 35 $ 16,014,864.00 8CO 8COMMON LTD 0.120 35 $ 21,950,054.00 AMB AMBITION GROUP LTD 0.035 35 $ 2,357,188.75 VR1 VECTION TECHNOLOGIES LTD 0.063 34 $ 52,773,644.00

ASX SMALL CAP LOSERS

Quantify Technology Holdings (ASX:QFY), Classic Minerals (ASX:CLZ), Dateline Resources (ASX:DTR), Astro Resources (ASX:ARO) and Austpac Resources (ASX:APG) -33%

These five companies were the joint biggest losers on our watchlist. Astro Resources just completed a +$2.7m capital raising to advance its work programs.

Here are the worst performing ASX small cap stocks for August 21 – August 28 [intraday]:

Swipe or scroll to reveal full table. Click headings to sort:

Code Name Price (intraday % Return Market Cap RMX RED MOUNTAIN MINING LTD 0.007 -18 $ 7,091,257.50 WOA WIDE OPEN AGRICULTURE LTD 1.140 -18 $ 104,088,176.00 POD PODIUM MINERALS LTD 0.082 -18 $ 21,207,214.00 KNM KNEOMEDIA LTD 0.018 -18 $ 16,315,993.00 FFR FIREFLY RESOURCES LTD 0.098 -18 $ 25,189,874.00 TLM TALISMAN MINING LTD 0.105 -19 $ 19,595,980.00 RFR RAFAELLA RESOURCES LTD 0.078 -20 $ 7,064,894.50 LCY LEGACY IRON ORE LTD 0.004 -20 $ 24,988,954.00 TRM TRUSCOTT MINING CORP LTD 0.016 -20 $ 1,885,464.75 ICT ICOLLEGE LTD 0.055 -21 $ 28,961,056.00 DRE DREADNOUGHT RESOURCES LTD 0.011 -21 $ 23,054,322.00 MTC METALSTECH LTD 0.170 -23 $ 21,516,498.00 SWM SEVEN WEST MEDIA LTD 0.115 -23 $ 176,873,952.00 ISD ISENTIA GROUP LTD 0.185 -24 $ 37,000,000.00 AUH AUSTCHINA HOLDINGS LTD 0.003 -25 $ 4,902,373.00 CYQ CYCLIQ GROUP LTD 0.003 -25 $ 5,879,190.00 PNN PEPINNINI LITHIUM LTD 0.002 -25 $ 2,747,477.00 XST XSTATE RESOURCES LTD 0.003 -25 $ 4,347,722.50 DLC DELECTA LTD 0.006 -25 $ 4,775,977.00 CZL CONSOLIDATED ZINC LTD 0.004 -27 $ 9,964,980.00 MOZ MOSAIC BRANDS LTD 0.485 -28 $ 46,954,272.00 AUL AUSTAR GOLD LTD 0.280 -28 $ 9,597,229.00 FRX FLEXIROAM LTD 0.019 -30 $ 7,731,840.00 IS3 I SYNERGY GROUP LIMITED 0.075 -32 $ 13,745,107.00 APG AUSTPAC RESOURCES NL 0.001 -33 $ 2,908,615.00 ARO ASTRO RESOURCES NL 0.004 -33 $ 5,851,647.50 DTR DATELINE RESOURCES LTD 0.002 -33 $ 16,420,156.00 CLZ CLASSIC MINERALS LTD 0.002 -33 $ 26,084,104.00 QFY QUANTIFY TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS 0.001 -33 $ 2,008,549.75

