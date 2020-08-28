Weekly ASX small cap wrap: Who’s crashing into cop cars this week?

One man in the US has discovered that Autopilot does not mean you can sit back, watch a movie and let your car drive itself.
This grave miscalculation ended with the Tesla driver crashing into a police vehicle.
While no one was seriously injured, the driver was charged with violating North Carolina’s “move over law” and with having a television in the car (obviously).
So clearly the message here is: no car is completely self-driving and drivers still need to keep an eye on the road.
Now, here’s which small caps are navigating the market nicely and which ones are hitting some pot holes along the way.
ASX SMALL CAP WINNERS
Six Sigma Metals (ASX:SI6) +75%
Investors are really keen on Six Sigma Metals’ move to enter the gold exploration game.
The company signed an exclusive option this week to acquire the Monument gold project (MGP) in Western Australia’s tier one Laverton district from DiscovEx Resources (ASX:DCX).
Besides being close to to Dacian Gold’s (ASX:DCN) 2.1-million-ounce Mt Morgan project and other multi-million-ounce gold deposits such as Granny Smith and Sunrise Dam, the MGP also hosts the 50,000oz Korong deposit that is open along strike and down dip.
Previous exploration has already highlighted multiple gold exploration targets, including at least seven to the north and south of Korong, many of which have historical drill intersections greater than 1 gram per tonne (g/t) gold over several metres.
iSentric (ASX:ICU) +69%
With interest in BNPL exploding, it is little surprise that iSentric has received some love from the market this week.
The company has recently moved to include BNPL transaction and payment processing in Malaysia to capitalise on its existing IOU Pay Platform for digital payments, mobile banking and consumer marketing campaigns.
Here are the best performing ASX small cap stocks for August 21 – August 28 [intraday]:
Swipe or scroll to reveal full table. Click headings to sort:
| Code
| Name
| Price (intraday
| % Return
| Market Cap
| FE8
| FASTER ENTERPRISES LTD
| 0.049
| 145
| $ 5,433,385.00
| ANL
| AMANI GOLD LTD
| 0.002
| 100
| $ 15,676,393.00
| ADD
| ADAVALE RESOURCES LTD
| 0.027
| 93
| $ 4,964,636.00
| SI6
| SIX SIGMA METALS LTD
| 0.014
| 75
| $ 14,711,439.00
| ICU
| ISENTRIC LTD
| 0.061
| 69
| $ 14,003,666.00
| SHK
| STONE RESOURCES AUSTRALIA LT
| 0.030
| 67
| $ 25,081,612.00
| RFN
| REFFIND LTD
| 0.002
| 67
| $ 3,108,146.50
| BUX
| BUXTON RESOURCES LTD
| 0.125
| 64
| $ 17,006,928.00
| MJC
| MEJORITY CAPITAL LTD
| 0.067
| 63
| $ 9,396,963.00
| KAS
| KASBAH RESOURCES LTD
| 0.013
| 62
| $ 1,759,939.38
| BUD
| BUDDY TECHNOLOGIES LTD
| 0.069
| 60
| $ 179,098,096.00
| OAR
| OAKDALERESOURCES LTD
| 0.008
| 60
| $ 11,946,404.00
| WBT
| WEEBIT NANO LTD
| 0.545
| 58
| $ 57,285,232.00
| MAN
| MANDRAKE RESOURCES LTD
| 0.062
| 55
| $ 16,674,374.00
| MEA
| MCGRATH LTD
| 0.285
| 50
| $ 47,552,232.00
| T3D
| 333D LTD
| 0.002
| 50
| $ 1,598,993.63
| ANW
| AUS TIN MINING LTD
| 0.002
| 50
| $ 6,187,321.00
| ECT
| ENVIRONMENTAL CLEAN TECHNOLO
| 0.002
| 50
| $ 14,401,549.00
| DDD
| 3D RESOURCES LTD
| 0.006
| 50
| $ 19,926,732.00
| IVT
| INVENTIS LTD
| 0.006
| 50
| $ 5,621,195.00
| UUV
| UUV AQUABOTIX LTD
| 0.002
| 50
| $ 2,687,867.00
| POW
| PROTEAN ENERGY LTD
| 0.018
| 50
| $ 5,723,447.50
| RXH
| REWARDLE HOLDINGS LTD
| 0.009
| 50
| $ 4,736,893.50
| VBS
| VECTUS BIOSYSTEMS LTD
| 1.190
| 49
| $ 28,149,232.00
| BEL
| BENTLEY CAPITAL LTD
| 0.078
| 47
| $ 5,937,978.00
| MGT
| MAGNETITE MINES LTD
| 0.016
| 45
| $ 36,176,660.00
| PPY
| PAPYRUS AUSTRALIA LTD
| 0.013
| 44
| $ 3,930,472.00
| KFE
| KOGI IRON LTD
| 0.039
| 44
| $ 30,218,522.00
| BNO
| BIONOMICS LTD
| 0.150
| 43
| $ 93,927,880.00
| ECG
| ECARGO HOLDINGS LTD
| 0.020
| 43
| $ 12,305,000.00
| SRK
| STRIKE RESOURCES LTD
| 0.155
| 41
| $ 32,105,812.00
| CAD
| CAENEUS MINERALS LTD
| 0.007
| 40
| $ 24,770,522.00
| HT8
| HARRIS TECHNOLOGY GROUP LTD
| 0.165
| 38
| $ 39,104,256.00
| ENE
| ENEVIS LTD
| 0.110
| 38
| $ 10,990,837.00
| QGL
| QUANTUM GRAPHITE LTD
| 0.055
| 38
| $ 12,038,083.00
| FUN
| FUNTASTIC LTD
| 0.048
| 37
| $ 11,539,396.00
| FMS
| FLINDERS MINES LTD
| 0.045
| 36
| $ 189,953,360.00
| GAP
| GALE PACIFIC LTD
| 0.245
| 36
| $ 67,470,872.00
| MME
| MONEYME LTD
| 1.760
| 35
| $ 298,214,400.00
| AWN
| AWN HOLDINGS LTD
| 0.405
| 35
| $ 16,014,864.00
| 8CO
| 8COMMON LTD
| 0.120
| 35
| $ 21,950,054.00
| AMB
| AMBITION GROUP LTD
| 0.035
| 35
| $ 2,357,188.75
| VR1
| VECTION TECHNOLOGIES LTD
| 0.063
| 34
| $ 52,773,644.00
ASX SMALL CAP LOSERS
Quantify Technology Holdings (ASX:QFY), Classic Minerals (ASX:CLZ), Dateline Resources (ASX:DTR), Astro Resources (ASX:ARO) and Austpac Resources (ASX:APG) -33%
These five companies were the joint biggest losers on our watchlist. Astro Resources just completed a +$2.7m capital raising to advance its work programs.
Here are the worst performing ASX small cap stocks for August 21 – August 28 [intraday]:
Swipe or scroll to reveal full table. Click headings to sort:
| Code
| Name
| Price (intraday
| % Return
| Market Cap
| RMX
| RED MOUNTAIN MINING LTD
| 0.007
| -18
| $ 7,091,257.50
| WOA
| WIDE OPEN AGRICULTURE LTD
| 1.140
| -18
| $ 104,088,176.00
| POD
| PODIUM MINERALS LTD
| 0.082
| -18
| $ 21,207,214.00
| KNM
| KNEOMEDIA LTD
| 0.018
| -18
| $ 16,315,993.00
| FFR
| FIREFLY RESOURCES LTD
| 0.098
| -18
| $ 25,189,874.00
| TLM
| TALISMAN MINING LTD
| 0.105
| -19
| $ 19,595,980.00
| RFR
| RAFAELLA RESOURCES LTD
| 0.078
| -20
| $ 7,064,894.50
| LCY
| LEGACY IRON ORE LTD
| 0.004
| -20
| $ 24,988,954.00
| TRM
| TRUSCOTT MINING CORP LTD
| 0.016
| -20
| $ 1,885,464.75
| ICT
| ICOLLEGE LTD
| 0.055
| -21
| $ 28,961,056.00
| DRE
| DREADNOUGHT RESOURCES LTD
| 0.011
| -21
| $ 23,054,322.00
| MTC
| METALSTECH LTD
| 0.170
| -23
| $ 21,516,498.00
| SWM
| SEVEN WEST MEDIA LTD
| 0.115
| -23
| $ 176,873,952.00
| ISD
| ISENTIA GROUP LTD
| 0.185
| -24
| $ 37,000,000.00
| AUH
| AUSTCHINA HOLDINGS LTD
| 0.003
| -25
| $ 4,902,373.00
| CYQ
| CYCLIQ GROUP LTD
| 0.003
| -25
| $ 5,879,190.00
| PNN
| PEPINNINI LITHIUM LTD
| 0.002
| -25
| $ 2,747,477.00
| XST
| XSTATE RESOURCES LTD
| 0.003
| -25
| $ 4,347,722.50
| DLC
| DELECTA LTD
| 0.006
| -25
| $ 4,775,977.00
| CZL
| CONSOLIDATED ZINC LTD
| 0.004
| -27
| $ 9,964,980.00
| MOZ
| MOSAIC BRANDS LTD
| 0.485
| -28
| $ 46,954,272.00
| AUL
| AUSTAR GOLD LTD
| 0.280
| -28
| $ 9,597,229.00
| FRX
| FLEXIROAM LTD
| 0.019
| -30
| $ 7,731,840.00
| IS3
| I SYNERGY GROUP LIMITED
| 0.075
| -32
| $ 13,745,107.00
| APG
| AUSTPAC RESOURCES NL
| 0.001
| -33
| $ 2,908,615.00
| ARO
| ASTRO RESOURCES NL
| 0.004
| -33
| $ 5,851,647.50
| DTR
| DATELINE RESOURCES LTD
| 0.002
| -33
| $ 16,420,156.00
| CLZ
| CLASSIC MINERALS LTD
| 0.002
| -33
| $ 26,084,104.00
| QFY
| QUANTIFY TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS
| 0.001
| -33
| $ 2,008,549.75
At Stockhead we tell it like it is. While iSentric is a Stockhead advertiser, it did not sponsor this article.
The post Weekly ASX small cap wrap: Who’s crashing into cop cars this week? appeared first on Stockhead.
Barry Stroman was a reporter for Zerg Watch, before becoming the lead editor. Barry has previously worked for Wired, MacWorld, PCWorld, and VentureBeat covering countless stories concerning all things related to tech and science. Barry studied at NYU.