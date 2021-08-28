GTA 6: Major Hint Indicates the Leak of One of the Characters

The Grand Theft Auto series is well-known for having interesting protagonist characters. Surely Niko Belic, Trevor Phillips, or Carl Johnson have all left their mark in the hearts of many gamers. Each of these guys has his own particularities that make the fans remember them forever.

GTA 6 will sure be released sooner or later, although the developers from Rockstar continue to be very silent about a release date. One of the major curiosities regarding the future game is how the protagonist character will be. Will Rockstar stick to a new character, or will it revive one from the old ‘squad’?

Major leak comes from a voice actor

According to comicbook.com, a voice actor named Dave Jackso may have revealed one of the characters that will be present in GTA 6. More precisely, the person in question is apparently working with Rockstar Games. However, it’s not clear if he’s involved in GTA 6, GTA 5, or some other game.

The guy wrote in a Facebook post that’s now deleted, as cited by comicbook.com:

So… I just found out from the producers, that it’s official; | will play the role of police chief Captain McClane in the new Grand Theft Auto series,

I didn’t have the heart to tell them that I didn’t really have the time for it! Haha! Yep…someday I WILL take a nap! | know it! I JUST KNOW IT! haha! Seriously, it is a privilege to work with such a professional and fun group of folks. If you are a gamer, stay tuned…

The wait surely feels unbearable, but don’t worry if you’re a GTA fan like many of us – the next major installment of the legendary series will surely be released. It’s been almost eight years since GTA 5 was first launched for consoles, and the sequel should be revealed by Rockstar anytime now.