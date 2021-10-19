Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Release Date and More

Warner Bros and Interactive Entertainment announced in 2020 during the DC FanDome presentation that an adventure multiplayer shooter game with the suicide squad members would be created. Since the announcement, suicide squad fans have been waiting to find out more details about the game. According to the most recent media reports, the game will be released next year, and it will be available for Xbox, PS5, and Windows.

The game continues the Batman: Arkham series

The previous games from Batman: Arkham have been popular among video game players, and the newest shooter game will have four playable characters: Harley Quinn, Deadshot, King Shark, and Captain Boomerang. The good news is that fans can play the solo version or the multiplayer version, the latter allowing up to four co-players. Most likely, many players will try all four characters in solo games and decide which one they prefer before entering a multiplayer game.

The trailer was released during the 2021 DC FanDome

A new trailer for the Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League was released this month, and it completes the previous one from August 2020. Game enthusiasts have commented about the trailer, and most of them are excited to try out the game. The trailer has been praised in the comment section for its details, visuals, the song used, and many other features. The exact date in 2022 remains unknown; however, one media article explains that the previous games from the Batman: Arkham series were released between May and October.

Plot and setting

The game will focus on the four suicide squad members and their mission to save the planet from Brainiac’s hands. The adventure will take place in the same surroundings as the previous Batman: Arkham games. In the trailer, it also becomes clear Brainiac has brainwashed the Justice League members and most people on Earth. The only solution for the Suicide Squad to save the world is to stop him and assassinate the Justice League Members.