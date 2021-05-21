Weekly ASX Small Cap Wrap: Who’s been a trailblazer this week?

Since COVID-19 pets, particularly dogs, have become an increasingly big part of our families and you needed no further proof for that than what happened in Townsville last night.

Jason Taumalolo from the North Queensland Cowboys ran out for his 201st game and greeted not just his partner but his dog as well.

This is some wholesome NRL content from Jason Taumalolo. pic.twitter.com/6RuKwagBX3 — Slatts (@trentslatts) May 20, 2021

Nawww.

An image we will probably see more of in the years ahead, as the “humanisation” of pets gathers steam.

ASX SMALL CAP WINNERS

Here are the best performing ASX small cap stocks for May 17-21 [intraday]:

Swipe or scroll to reveal full table. Click headings to sort:

Code Company Price ReturnWRoll% MktCap$ GNM Great Northern 0.019 138 $ 20,553,866.59 BPM BPM Minerals 0.445 128 $ 11,508,750.00 UUV UUV Aquabotix Ltd 0.002 100 $ 4,776,749.62 M8S M8 Sustainable 0.04 74 $ 5,791,504.13 4CE Force Com Ltd 0.026 73 $ 24,453,620.59 AHI Adv Human Imag Ltd 1.7725 69 $ 245,452,568.40 PUR Pursuit Minerals 0.076 55 $ 55,136,918.88 PBX Pacific Bauxite Ltd 0.003 50 $ 1,189,842.10 CYQ Cycliq Group Ltd 0.0015 50 $ 3,789,678.02 ECT Env Clean Tech Ltd. 0.0015 50 $ 17,376,937.43 QML Qmines Limited 0.41 46 $ 17,972,668.74 VRC Volt Resources Ltd 0.038 46 $ 90,452,467.84 CZR CZR Resources Ltd 0.016 45 $ 42,795,283.41 MSR Manas Res Ltd 0.01 43 $ 19,321,915.19 MSI Multistack Internat. 0.077 43 $ 8,984,313.92 OZM Ozaurum Resources 0.19 41 $ 10,404,000.00 EM1 Emerge Gaming Ltd 0.035 40 $ 29,152,106.88 CAP Carpentaria Resource 0.11 39 $ 47,293,470.95 CDT Castle Minerals 0.0165 38 $ 10,255,011.45 ADD Adavale Resource Ltd 0.086 37 $ 25,813,259.55 PIL Peppermint Inv Ltd 0.019 36 $ 30,188,548.72 BMN Bannerman Resources 0.21 35 $ 237,827,555.60 POD Podium Minerals 0.67 35 $ 179,432,756.48 IMM Immutep Ltd 0.61 34 $ 393,289,765.20 APG Austpac Resources NL 0.002 33 $ 6,331,325.91 NGY Nuenergy Gas Ltd 0.04 33 $ 72,566,819.35 GES Genesis Resources 0.012 33 $ 9,394,095.53 HMD Heramed Limited 0.2 33 $ 32,679,184.40 RIE Riedel Resources Ltd 0.024 33 $ 18,517,533.36 HLX Helix Resources 0.041 32 $ 43,099,677.19 TTT Titomic Limited 0.515 32 $ 70,494,847.74 NZS New Zealand Coastal 0.017 31 $ 9,526,405.55 PPK PPK Group Limited 12.15 31 $ 1,037,453,388.45

Great Northern (ASX:GNM) +138%

This Queensland focused gold explorer rocketed off the back of exploration results from its project at Camel Creek.

Results included include:

56m at 4.14 grams per tonne gold from 152m, including 20m at 10.87g/t;

40m at 2.31g/t gold from 160m;

36m at 2.15g/t gold from 128m;

12m at 1.47g/t gold from 152m;

24m at 5.94g/t gold from 152m, including 8m at 14.79g/t

8m at 3.29g/t gold from 112m, and;

8m at 1.58g/t gold from 52m.

The company further advised more drilling results were to come next month.

BPM Minerals (ASX:BPM) +128%

Whenever one explorer makes a discovery plenty take up space nearby hoping for similar success.

This explorer told shareholders earlier this week it had three projects in the Earaheedy Basin, the place of Rumble Resources’ (ASX:RTR) recent lead-zinc discovery.

Advanced Human Imaging (ASX:AHI), +69%

This company, until recently known as MyFiziq, unveiled a partnership with US-based Jana Care.

Jana Care’s tech – Aina – utilises smartphones to read blood samples on paper strips and thereby detect diseases including heart, kidney disease and diabetes.

The companies have signed a term sheet to integrate Jana Care’s test into Advanced Human Imaging’s body scanning tech – CompleteScan – and for Advanced Human Imaging to invest $8 million into Jana.

QMines (ASX:QML) +46%

After a flat start to listed lift, QMines found its mojo this week with drilling results at its Mt Chalmers copper project in Queenland.

Results included a highlight 13.4% copper, 6.11g/t gold and 31g/t silver.

ASX SMALL CAP LOSERS

Here are the worst performing ASX small cap stocks for May 17-21 [intraday]:

Swipe or scroll to reveal full table. Click headings to sort:

Code Company Price % 1 Week MktCap$ INF Infinity Lithium 0.065 -66 $ 25,769,891.58 ANL Amani Gold Ltd 0.001 -50 $ 12,386,996.75 MMI Metro Mining Ltd 0.028 -46 $ 36,143,261.39 ARV Artemis Resources 0.061 -42 $ 70,479,387.65 EML EML Payments Ltd 3.35 -36 $ 1,052,920,553.79 PVL Powerhouse Ven Ltd 0.105 -34 $ 10,201,749.36 TOM Tomizone Limited 0.002 -33 $ 850,401.35 G88 Golden Mile Res Ltd 0.061 -31 $ 8,541,118.01 PTR Petratherm Ltd 0.042 -30 $ 8,354,547.85 TRY Troy Resources Ltd 0.047 -28 $ 36,363,060.86 TYM Tymlez Group 0.017 -26 $ 4,964,626.81 CLZ Classic Min Ltd 0.0015 -25 $ 19,846,632.18 KEY KEY Petroleum 0.003 -25 $ 5,903,784.38 PCH Property Connect 0.0015 -25 $ 1,028,795.21 PCL Pancontinental Oil 0.0015 -25 $ 9,010,073.23 BCK Brockman Mining Ltd 0.042 -25 $ 436,123,910.16 CUL Cullen Resources 0.021 -25 $ 7,852,270.80 MHI Merchant House 0.068 -24 $ 6,787,187.71 PVW PVW Res Ltd 0.13 -24 $ 8,769,242.95 HGO Hillgrove Res Ltd 0.063 -23 $ 62,776,948.53 ODY Odyssey Gold Ltd 0.1425 -23 $ 61,091,611.43 EOF Ecofibre Limited 0.595 -23 $ 192,674,027.01 AME Alto Metals Limited 0.094 -22 $ 42,324,415.09 LAW Lawfinance Ltd 0.012 -20 $ 14,042,760.54 MRG Murray River Grp 0.18 -20 $ 7,940,725.74 TER Terracom Ltd 0.12 -20 $ 86,664,877.45 FPL Fremont Petroleum 0.004 -20 $ 18,714,050.08 NPM Newpeak Metals 0.002 -20 $ 11,348,322.60 TPS Threat Protect Ltd 0.025 -19 $ 6,023,906.95 SIX Sprintex Ltd 0.063 -19 $ 13,480,194.04 LPD Lepidico Ltd 0.013 -19 $ 72,630,317.65 PKD Parkd Ltd 0.05 -18 $ 5,210,406.92 JNO Juno 0.205 -18 $ 27,131,600.20 KNO Knosys Limited 0.115 -18 $ 19,580,376.91 GTE Great Western Exp. 0.14 -18 $ 19,067,728.54 QHL Quickstep Holdings 0.0445 -18 $ 32,232,120.48

Infinity Lithium (ASX:INF) -66%

The company, which has a lithium project in Spain, advised shareholders on Monday that the investigation permit application was cancelled.

While it said it strongly disputes the decision and will appeal to have it overturned, shares plunged on Monday.

EML Payments (ASX:EML) -36%

While the company is off its lows seen on Wednesday, it has still lost more than a third of its value this week.

Shareholders were told EML’s Irish payments subsidiary (PFS), received a letter from Ireland’s Central Bank (CBI) raising concerns in relation to its Anti-Money Laundering/Counter Terrorism Financing (AML/CTF) risk and control frameworks and governance.

EML Payments says that the CBI is minded to issue directions that could restrict its activities but was currently engaging with the CBI in relation to its concerns.

