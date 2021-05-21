Weekly ASX Small Cap Wrap: Who’s been a trailblazer this week?

Since COVID-19 pets, particularly dogs, have become an increasingly big part of our families and you needed no further proof for that than what happened in Townsville last night.
Jason Taumalolo from the North Queensland Cowboys ran out for his 201st game and greeted not just his partner but his dog as well.
This is some wholesome NRL content from Jason Taumalolo. pic.twitter.com/6RuKwagBX3
Nawww.
An image we will probably see more of in the years ahead, as the “humanisation” of pets gathers steam.
ASX SMALL CAP WINNERS
Here are the best performing ASX small cap stocks for May 17-21 [intraday]:
Great Northern (ASX:GNM) +138%
This Queensland focused gold explorer rocketed off the back of exploration results from its project at Camel Creek.
Results included include:
- 56m at 4.14 grams per tonne gold from 152m, including 20m at 10.87g/t;
- 40m at 2.31g/t gold from 160m;
- 36m at 2.15g/t gold from 128m;
- 12m at 1.47g/t gold from 152m;
- 24m at 5.94g/t gold from 152m, including 8m at 14.79g/t
- 8m at 3.29g/t gold from 112m, and;
- 8m at 1.58g/t gold from 52m.
The company further advised more drilling results were to come next month.
BPM Minerals (ASX:BPM) +128%
Whenever one explorer makes a discovery plenty take up space nearby hoping for similar success.
This explorer told shareholders earlier this week it had three projects in the Earaheedy Basin, the place of Rumble Resources’ (ASX:RTR) recent lead-zinc discovery.
Advanced Human Imaging (ASX:AHI), +69%
This company, until recently known as MyFiziq, unveiled a partnership with US-based Jana Care.
Jana Care’s tech – Aina – utilises smartphones to read blood samples on paper strips and thereby detect diseases including heart, kidney disease and diabetes.
The companies have signed a term sheet to integrate Jana Care’s test into Advanced Human Imaging’s body scanning tech – CompleteScan – and for Advanced Human Imaging to invest $8 million into Jana.
QMines (ASX:QML) +46%
After a flat start to listed lift, QMines found its mojo this week with drilling results at its Mt Chalmers copper project in Queenland.
Results included a highlight 13.4% copper, 6.11g/t gold and 31g/t silver.
ASX SMALL CAP LOSERS
Here are the worst performing ASX small cap stocks for May 17-21 [intraday]:
Infinity Lithium (ASX:INF) -66%
The company, which has a lithium project in Spain, advised shareholders on Monday that the investigation permit application was cancelled.
While it said it strongly disputes the decision and will appeal to have it overturned, shares plunged on Monday.
While the company is off its lows seen on Wednesday, it has still lost more than a third of its value this week.
Shareholders were told EML’s Irish payments subsidiary (PFS), received a letter from Ireland’s Central Bank (CBI) raising concerns in relation to its Anti-Money Laundering/Counter Terrorism Financing (AML/CTF) risk and control frameworks and governance.
EML Payments says that the CBI is minded to issue directions that could restrict its activities but was currently engaging with the CBI in relation to its concerns.
At Stockhead, we tell it like it is. While Great Northern Minerals and Qmines are Stockhead advertisers, they did not sponsor this article.
