Unicorns Podcast: Time to get on the line with Webcentral Group

The Unicorns Podcast connects you to some of the best and brightest founders, CEOs, executives, business owners, VCs and inspiring leaders who make things happen and inspire others.

Hosted by media and PR veteran and CEO of Mojo Media, Justin Kelly, we chat to leaders on the front line on how to get started, what it takes to build a successful business, how to overcome challenges, and advice for those on a similar journey.

In this episode, Justin speaks with Joe Demase, the managing director of ASX-listed Webcentral Group (ASX WCG).

Webcentral Group, formerly known as Melbourne IT Group and Arq Group, is a full service Australian digital services provider for small and medium businesses. It provides internet domain registration, email and office applications, cloud hosting, security and risk and digital marketing.

Founded in 1996, it was the first Australian domain name registrar. It has worked with over 330,000 Australian and New Zealand businesses from inception to acceleration, helping them establish their brand, business and build a customer base online. Its speciality is helping business grow by getting them online fast and improving and protecting their online presence.

Tune in below to hear more about Webcentral’s bold plans for the future, its successful onshoring program, the synergies with 5GN, the big news coming with domain names and what’s behind the recent share price surge.



