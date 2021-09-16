Hurricane Ida Causes Surge in First-time Unemployment in Louisiana

Louisiana has been one of the states that have suffered many unpleasant consequences due to Hurricane Ida. The Department of Labor published a report on September 11 showing that there were 20,000 more jobless claims than the previous week’s levels.

Hurricane Ida created more unemployment in the U.S

The tropical cyclone has been recorded as the sixth-costliest hurricane, with more than $50.1 billion in damages. Even after a couple of weeks, some people in Louisiana do not have electricity. The job market and the general economy took a heavy blow, and some polls suggest 318,000 jobless claims. The power of the hurricane is comparable to Hurricane Katrina from 2005.

Unemployment in the U.S is on the rise

Statistics show that 7.5 million U.S citizens received federal pandemic unemployment benefits until September 6. Many people are still looking for jobs, and vaccine mandates might scare them off. The covid-19 pandemic and the natural disasters from the last few years have created a lot of unemployment in the U.S.

Energy companies announce that damage intervention could take weeks

Energy companies announced that the full restoration of electricity in Louisiana could take several weeks due to the massive destruction. This might mean that many people might get power by the end of the month. The hurricane destroyed more than 22,000 power poles, and around 52000 transformers did not work.

Hurricane Ida was so powerful that it created more damage than three other hurricanes combined: Katrina, Delta, and Zeta. Essential facilities such as hospitals have mostly regained electricity, and all involved are working around the clock to help the community. Sixteen people are dead, and many lost their homes and life savings. Some people claim their insurances, and more time is needed to get back to everyday life.