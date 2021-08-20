Google’s Pixel 6 and 6 Pro To Support Faster Charging

Although the Pixel 5A is the last model to come with a charger, Pixel 6 and 6 Pro might be compatible with 33 W charging. The decision to remove in-box chargers was taken because most of us have several chargers at home, and other tech giants took the same decision. Apple and Samsung companies also announced that newer phones would come without an in-box charger. Those who want the newest chargers compatible on the market have to pay the extra money and buy them separately.

Google’s newest Pixel models could get faster chargers

According to several news articles, the new device might support 33 W charging rather than 18 W charging for older models. If this is true, the newest charger will have to be ordered separately, but it is definitely worth the extra money. There are other rumors involving Pixel 6 and 6 Pro. Some say that a new version of the Pixel Stand will be released at the same time.

When will the phones become available?

According to the newest reports, we are still a couple of months away from the launch. Looking back in the past, most Google phones were launched in October or at the end of September. Others are speculating that the chip crisis might push back the date to November.

Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro: specs and features

The newest models will be premium devices, and they might cost around $999. No official price has yet been announced. The phones will come with an ultra-wide camera and 4X lens. The operating system Android 12 Beta will have a special feature for Pixel 6. The devices might come in several colors: pink, blue-gay, pale yellow, black, and light grey. The 6.4 inch HD display for Pixel 6 and 6.7-inch display for Pixel 6 Pro will help those who like to play games or watch videos on their phones.